Order on gratuity in HDFC Bank case may hit corporates1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Mumbai: India’s biggest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd and several other companies may be forced to shell out more in gratuity payments to employees following an order by a labour official in Kerala
Mumbai: India’s biggest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd and several other companies may be forced to shell out more in gratuity payments to employees following an order by a labour official in Kerala.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×