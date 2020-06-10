Order violated constitutional rights: LG Baijal on Kejriwal's hospital plan

"The meeting I had called was conducted in a very harmonious manner and a number of suggestions have been received. With the Delhi government also, regular meetings of SDMA are held in a very constructive manner in the presence of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. In the SDMA meeting, we get full support from the central government which sends their experts time to time to guide us. Having said that, I do reserve the right to make decisions wherever required in the interest of the people of Delhi," Baijal further said.