Amazon Big Sale customer, Arpit Mehrotra said that there is no Open Box Deliveries available with phones or watches. He had ordered an Apple Watch but instead got a Noise Watch delivered. With online sales in full swing, many customers are facing issues with wrong orders being delivered to them.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has attracted a lot of buzz since it launched on 23 September. The festive sale is offering discounts on a wide range of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds, and other electronics. However, a large volume of orders has led to many consumers either getting low quality items or delayed shipments.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has attracted a lot of buzz since it launched on 23 September. The festive sale is offering discounts on a wide range of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds, and other electronics. However, a large volume of orders has led to many consumers either getting low quality items or delayed shipments.
One such consumer, Arpit Mehrotra has shared his ordeal after ordering an Apple Watch from Amazon's website during the discount season. He claims, first his order was delayed and then he was instead sent a Noise smartwatch.
One such consumer, Arpit Mehrotra has shared his ordeal after ordering an Apple Watch from Amazon's website during the discount season. He claims, first his order was delayed and then he was instead sent a Noise smartwatch.
Sharing about the incident on LinkedIn, Mehrotra said after receiving a wrong order he contacted Amazon’s customer support who asked him to wait for three days to know the results of their initial probe. However, even after nine days there is no update on his order.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sharing about the incident on LinkedIn, Mehrotra said after receiving a wrong order he contacted Amazon’s customer support who asked him to wait for three days to know the results of their initial probe. However, even after nine days there is no update on his order.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In his updated post, he wrote, “This is day 9 of my ordeal with Amazon.in. It has been 9 days now but their investigation and my harassment is still going on."
In his updated post, he wrote, “This is day 9 of my ordeal with Amazon.in. It has been 9 days now but their investigation and my harassment is still going on."
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
After reporting about the incident on social media, after 3 continue days he only received an apology call from Amazon, however, there has been no clear word on refund or delivery of the new order.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After reporting about the incident on social media, after 3 continue days he only received an apology call from Amazon, however, there has been no clear word on refund or delivery of the new order.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Such a #fraud was committed and after reporting they only called me to apologize after I raised this issue on social media for 3 continuous days. Otherwise they were just not bothered to call even!," he said in his post.
“Such a #fraud was committed and after reporting they only called me to apologize after I raised this issue on social media for 3 continuous days. Otherwise they were just not bothered to call even!," he said in his post.
He further added, “I have no word from them whether they are refunding my money or getting me the right product! This is a state of affairs with amazonindia."
He further added, “I have no word from them whether they are refunding my money or getting me the right product! This is a state of affairs with amazonindia."
"Their apology mails also sound rude! They tell me if I raise further queries then investigation is bound to delay. It's my money at stake but their arrogance is just not going in dealing with this fraud or scam," he added in his post.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Their apology mails also sound rude! They tell me if I raise further queries then investigation is bound to delay. It's my money at stake but their arrogance is just not going in dealing with this fraud or scam," he added in his post.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He also said that there is no open box deliveries available with phones or watches. Open box deliveries are only for TV appliances, washing machine, air conditioner and other items.
He also said that there is no open box deliveries available with phones or watches. Open box deliveries are only for TV appliances, washing machine, air conditioner and other items.
With Amazon’s Open Box Inspection, the delivery associate will unpack your order package at the time of delivery for your inspection. You can verify the order to ensure the right product is delivered without any damages and has the required accessories enclosed. Open Box Inspection eligibility messaging is displayed on the product detail page for eligible orders.
With Amazon’s Open Box Inspection, the delivery associate will unpack your order package at the time of delivery for your inspection. You can verify the order to ensure the right product is delivered without any damages and has the required accessories enclosed. Open Box Inspection eligibility messaging is displayed on the product detail page for eligible orders.
Speaking to LiveMint, Mehrotra said he had ordered an Apple SE Watch and paid around ₹23,000 after applying discounts. “The watch was originally priced at ₹28,000 and he got ₹4,500 SBI Credit card discount, so purchased the watch for around ₹23,000."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Speaking to LiveMint, Mehrotra said he had ordered an Apple SE Watch and paid around ₹23,000 after applying discounts. “The watch was originally priced at ₹28,000 and he got ₹4,500 SBI Credit card discount, so purchased the watch for around ₹23,000."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“When I received the product, it was a noise dial kept inside apple packaging. When I got the product, I had immediately reported the delivery boy and he also reported to the Amazon staff. Secondly, as I did not get any call from them, so I called them up. I was told to mail the images and I did mail them. When I asked for the procedure, they told me to wait for three days and after and will inform the result of the investigation."
“When I received the product, it was a noise dial kept inside apple packaging. When I got the product, I had immediately reported the delivery boy and he also reported to the Amazon staff. Secondly, as I did not get any call from them, so I called them up. I was told to mail the images and I did mail them. When I asked for the procedure, they told me to wait for three days and after and will inform the result of the investigation."
He further added, “I did call them as it was my money at stake."
He further added, “I did call them as it was my money at stake."
“On 26th September, I was told of give 3-5 business days which is over now."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“On 26th September, I was told of give 3-5 business days which is over now."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mehrotra said he mailed them on 3rd October asking for update, they have again asked for 3 more days for the investigation.
Mehrotra said he mailed them on 3rd October asking for update, they have again asked for 3 more days for the investigation.
“I really don't know what is going on," he said.
“I really don't know what is going on," he said.
When asked if he faced any such issue with other deliveries, he said, “I ordered 2 thing one was apple watch and other was Samsung wireless earbuds. So my earbuds were delivered on time and I got that on Saturday i.e. 23 September."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
When asked if he faced any such issue with other deliveries, he said, “I ordered 2 thing one was apple watch and other was Samsung wireless earbuds. So my earbuds were delivered on time and I got that on Saturday i.e. 23 September."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apart from Mehrotra, other customer too have faced such issues.
Apart from Mehrotra, other customer too have faced such issues.
Yashaswi Sharma had purchased a laptop from Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. To his disappointment and shock, Flipkart delivered packages of Ghadi detergent. The delivery was accepted by his father who was unaware of the "open-box" delivery concept and simply accepted the order without inspecting it, Sharma said. Now, Sharma says that he has CCTV footage to back up his claim of a Flipkart delivery boy coming and going without the box being inspected. But, the e-tailer’s customer service executive asserted that since the delivery was accepted, no refund is possible.
Yashaswi Sharma had purchased a laptop from Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. To his disappointment and shock, Flipkart delivered packages of Ghadi detergent. The delivery was accepted by his father who was unaware of the "open-box" delivery concept and simply accepted the order without inspecting it, Sharma said. Now, Sharma says that he has CCTV footage to back up his claim of a Flipkart delivery boy coming and going without the box being inspected. But, the e-tailer’s customer service executive asserted that since the delivery was accepted, no refund is possible.
"Flipkart as a customer-focused organisation observes a zero-tolerance policy on all incidents that impact customer trust. It is of utmost importance to us to ensure the best possible online shopping experience for our customers. In this specific case that offered an Open Box Delivery option, the customer shared the OTP with the delivery executive without opening the package. Once the details of the incident were verified, our customer service team initiated a refund that will be credited within 3-4working days. We have identified the issue and have also initiated action against the errant party," Flipkart said in a statement
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Flipkart as a customer-focused organisation observes a zero-tolerance policy on all incidents that impact customer trust. It is of utmost importance to us to ensure the best possible online shopping experience for our customers. In this specific case that offered an Open Box Delivery option, the customer shared the OTP with the delivery executive without opening the package. Once the details of the incident were verified, our customer service team initiated a refund that will be credited within 3-4working days. We have identified the issue and have also initiated action against the errant party," Flipkart said in a statement
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meesho too faced a similar situation. A man from Bihar said that he ordered a drone from Meesho online commerce platform. But instead, he received kilos of potatoes. Only this time, the customer has the entire incident on camera. Chetan Kumar, a businessman from Nalanda's Parwalpur found the package suspicious and therefore asked the delivery boy to open the box before accepting the order. He recorded the episode on mobile which shows potatoes stacked inside the box that was meant to carry the drone.
Meesho too faced a similar situation. A man from Bihar said that he ordered a drone from Meesho online commerce platform. But instead, he received kilos of potatoes. Only this time, the customer has the entire incident on camera. Chetan Kumar, a businessman from Nalanda's Parwalpur found the package suspicious and therefore asked the delivery boy to open the box before accepting the order. He recorded the episode on mobile which shows potatoes stacked inside the box that was meant to carry the drone.