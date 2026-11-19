A Delhi-based boutique has been directed to refund ₹1,760 to a Ghaziabad customer after allegedly failing to deliver two ladies' suits despite receiving online payment in November 2023. The district consumer disputes redressal commission has also ordered the firm to pay 6% annual interest on the amount from the date of payment until the refund is made, along with ₹2,000 as compensation for mental harassment, Times of India.

The order, passed on October 29 by commission president Anil Kumar Pundir and members Shailja Sachan and RP Singh, directs the boutique to comply within 30 days. If it fails to do so, the interest rate on the outstanding amount will increase to 9% per annum until payment.

Customer paid ₹ 1,760 online but did not receive the suits The case originated from a complaint filed on May 13, 2024, by Zahid Ali, a resident of Ghaziabad, against Delhi-based M/s CK Enterprises and its proprietor, Pooja Dahiya.

Ali told the commission that he had ordered two ladies' suits for his wife and paid ₹1,760 online on November 16, 2023. Although the payment was accepted and acknowledged by the proprietor, the products were not delivered despite repeated requests, according to the complaint.

He also alleged that his calls to the firm went unanswered.

Ali argued that the company's conduct amounted to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer.

Boutique did not respond to consumer commission notices The commission issued notices to the proprietor and the firm, but neither responded to the proceedings.

With no written reply or representation through a lawyer, the commission proceeded ex parte on July 9, 2024.

After examining Ali's affidavit and supporting documents and hearing his counsel, the commission noted that the respondents had neither appeared despite being served notice nor contested the allegations.

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Consumer panel orders refund, interest and compensation The commission concluded that the available evidence established that Ali had made the payment but had not received the products.

“Therefore, the available evidence proves that the plaintiff made the payment and the defendants did not supply the goods. The defendants’ actions constitute deficiency in service and unfair trade practices,” the commission observed.

It ruled that Ali was entitled to a refund with interest and compensation for the mental harassment caused.