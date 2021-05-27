Ordinary WhatsApp users have nothing to fear about new IT rules: Ravi Shankar

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the government fully recognised and respected the right of privacy and that the ordinary users of WhatsApp have nothing to fear about the new IT rules. "Its entire objective is to find out who started the message that led to commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the Rules," he said.

He said the obligation to reveal the first originator of an offensive message already in circulation "relates only to offences relating to sovereignty, integrity and security of India, public order, rape, child sexual abuse". "That too when other less intrusive measures are not effective," he said.

The union minister said that the new rules required the social media companies to set up an India based grievance redressal officer, compliance officer and nodal officer "so that millions of users of social media who have a grievance get a forum for its redressal".

The minister also said that the new rules were only designed to prevent abuse and misuse of social media. "Government welcomes criticism including the right to ask questions. The Rules only empower the ordinary users of social media when they become victims of abuse and misuse," he said.

On 25 February this year, the Centre announced new IT rules and gave social media platforms with over 5 million users like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram three months time to comply with. The deadline ended on Tuesday.

