'Organ involvement possible': Doctor warns as Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end hunger strike; fast enters 20th day

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike has entered its 20th day on Friday, with doctors stating that his fast has reached a crucial stage, suggesting that organ involvement is possible.

Sharing an update on Wangchuk's health, Dr Satish Lamba told ANI, “.. It is the 20th day of the hunger strike. As of 9:30 am on 17 July 2026, the key health parameters are as follows. The person's weight is 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams over the last 24 hours. Blood pressure is 108/68, blood sugar is 70 mg/dL, and the pulse rate is 72 per minute. Hydration is fair, with mild dehydration observed... As explained earlier, when the body does not receive glucose, protein, or carbohydrates, changes occur. The initial stage involved fat loss, followed by muscle loss and the formation of ketone bodies in urine. Now, at this third stage, organ involvement is possible. The medical team is maintaining 24-hour vigilance and continuous monitoring.”

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the reason behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. 2 How long has Sonam Wangchuk been on his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has entered its 20th day as of July 17, 2026. 3 What are the health risks associated with Sonam Wangchuk's prolonged hunger strike? ⌵ Doctors have warned that after 20 days of fasting, there is a risk of organ involvement due to significant weight loss and reduced hydration. 4 Why has Sonam Wangchuk refused to end his hunger strike despite health concerns? ⌵ Wangchuk believes ending his hunger strike without receiving a government response would send the wrong message and insists on focusing on the planned march to Parliament on July 20. 5 What have doctors stated regarding Sonam Wangchuk's current health status? ⌵ Doctors reported that Wangchuk's key health parameters indicate mild dehydration and significant weight loss, necessitating continuous medical monitoring due to the potential for serious health complications.

Wangchuk refuses to call off strike The doctor's update came as Wangchuk refused to call off his strike. Earlier today, addressing his supporters, he said, "I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy." He further said, "I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost."

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Refusing to call off the strike, he said that ending it without getting any response from the government would send a wrong message. He further noted that the focus should now be on making the 20 July march to Parliament a success.

Wangchuk loses over 9 kg in weight Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June, has lost 350 grams in the last 24 hours, bringing his cumulative weight loss to roughly 9.5 kilograms.

Citing a health bulletin issued by a medical team attending him, news agency PTI reported that the climate activist now weighs 56.55 kg. His blood pressure was recorded at 108/68 mm Hg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, pulse rate at 72 beats per minute, and oxygen saturation at 96 per cent. The doctors added that while he showed signs of mild dehydration, he remained mentally alert.

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Earlier on Thursday, his doctors warned that his physical condition had now entered a critical stage due to the prolonged fast, adding that the next phase could be alarming. The doctors also suggested that there was a possibility of organ damage if Wangchuk continued with his hunger strike.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike? Wangchuk's hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues to protest, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities related to the NEET-UG paper leak. The protest, which began on 20 June, has now entered its 28th day, with Wangchuk joining the movement on 28 June. Leaders of several opposition parties have now come forward to extend support to the educator, while the Delhi High Court has directed officials to monitor his health daily and provide medical assistance if his condition worsens.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.