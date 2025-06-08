Centre moves to enhance organ transplant services in govt hospitals after review shows capacity constraints
Summary
Around 90 government hospitals have a license to conduct organ transplants – a procedure that is expensive in private hospitals but within the reach of the poor in government ones.
New Delhi: The Union government is preparing to help public hospitals perform more organ transplants after a review showed only a fourth of the 18,000 transplants in 2023 were done by them.
