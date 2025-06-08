“We found major issues with the hospitals like lack of training of the medical experts to perform organ transplants, unavailability of trained doctors, and lack of ICU beds for transplant patients among others. We are also reconciling the transplant data shared by government hospitals to verify the number of transplants these hospitals are doing. We are exploring ways and means to see how we can increase the capacities of government hospitals," the official said adding that in the future some of the best performing hospitals can give training to the other hospitals.