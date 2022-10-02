Organ transplant may get a legal nudge2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 11:12 PM IST
- Nearly 50,000 people in India are in need of heart transplant, and 200,000 of kidney transplants
NEW DELHI : An acute shortage of harvestable organs is prompting the government to rethink the definition of “death" in the law on organ transplants. The proposed change to the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act will aim to address an anomaly in the definition of death in death certificates.