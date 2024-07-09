Organ transplant racket busted: Delhi’s private hospital doctor among seven arrested

Delhi Crime Branch said the organ transplantation racket had links in Bangladesh and India.

First Published9 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel with men who were arrested for their alleged involvement in an organ transplant racket. The Crime Branch arrested 7 people, including a doctor.
Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel with men who were arrested for their alleged involvement in an organ transplant racket. The Crime Branch arrested 7 people, including a doctor. (PTI)

Delhi Police has busted an organ transplantation racket with international links as it arrested seven, including a doctor at private hospital, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Delhi Crime Branch said the organ transplantation racket had links in Bangladesh and India.

"Seven people have been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket," Amit Goel, DCP Crime Branch said.

The mastermind of the organ transplant racket, Goel said, was a Bangladeshi.

“Both the donor and the recipient were from Bangladesh. We have arrested a person named Russell, who used to arrange patients and donors,” he said.

“The female doctor involved in the transplants has also been arrested,” he added saying further investigation is underway.

In a statement, Indraprastha Hospital said the Delhi Police's Crime Branch department took custody of a doctor who had been engaged on a “fee-for-service basis” and was not on the hospital's payroll.

The hospital also said the arrest has led to an investigation into procedures carried out at another hospital, and it is prima facie not related to any actions at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (IAH). "Given this police action, IAH has placed the doctor under suspension."

The hospital also said that it was previously approached by the Crime Branch seeking certain information as part of the investigation, “which was duly provided”.

"IAH will provide its fullest cooperation to investigative authorities on this matter."

Notbly, the female doctor was also working at another private hospital on a fee-for-service basis in Noida. However, the hospital has denied any direct association with her.

"Yatharth Hospitals has no direct association with the said doctor, as she is part of another hospital," said a spokesperson for Yatharth Hospital adding that for all its procedures, the hospital ensures the “highest ethical standards, prioritize patient safety, and comply with all clinical and government protocols”.

"We have cooperated fully with all investigations, and there have been no findings of wrongdoing against our hospital or our practices."

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
