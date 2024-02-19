Organic food revamp: India's ₹100 cr strategy to boost quality, affordability
Summary
- This comes as a response to the rapid expansion of India's organic food market and the current limited capacity for testing organic products
New Delhi: The Centre plans to invest about ₹100 crore to add about two dozen laboratories for testing organic products as well as upgrade existing labs, two people aware of the development told Mint. The move is aimed at enhancing the quality of organic food available in the domestic market and ensuring better pricing for the country's 4.43 million organic farmers.