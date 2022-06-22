Organize yourselves to avoid unnecessary regulations: Sebi to portfolio managers

"You (portfolio managers) have shown a tremendous resilience over time. You have grown in numbers and investor interest and that’s why it assumes significance that you as an industry body, shape the industry better. When you have a large number of investors in any activity, the responsibility also goes up. From that perspective, it is hugely important that you have a collective wisdom. The core of the securities market is trust. Trust is particularly important in parts of the industry like yours that are less regulated. Unless you debate and deliberate and frame regulations as an industry, you will invite unnecessary regulation," Kumar said at the gathering of portfolio managers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}