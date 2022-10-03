Organs of Delhi AIIMS official's sister saves 4 lives

Snehlata Choudhary (63), sister of Rabindra Agarwal, an IAS officer posted as the additional director of administration at AIIMS here, sustained a severe head injury during her morning walk last month. Her health was conscious and used to go for morning walks regularly for the past 25 years.
Delhi AIIMS official's sister, who was declared brain dead a few days ago, saved four lives by donating her organs. She gave a fresh lease of her life to four people and a vision to two, according to the news agency PTI.
Initially, she was operated on for a head injury in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, and then airlifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment, a senior doctor told PTI, adding that her condition did not improve and declared brain dead on September 30, despite the best efforts.
The doctor also informed that she was not only a home maker and a social worker, but also a strong supporter of the eye donation campaign. "She supported the cause of organ donation throughout her life. She had also qualified for Kaun Banega Crorepati," the doctor added.
Chaudhary's heart, kidney, and corneas were donated to patients at Delhi AIIMS, while her liver will be utilized in the Army RR Hospital. Her second kidney was given to a patient at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, according to the arrangement by National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation as quoted by PTI.
The doctor also informed that the forensic medicine team conducted virtual autopsy - computed tomography and also carried out post-mortem during organ retrieval.
The donation of organs by a bureaucrat's family members comes at a time when the government is trying to create awareness around the issue.
He also informed that since April this year, 12 donations have taken place at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi, the highest here since 1994.