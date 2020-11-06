The OROP scheme has been effective since 1 July, 2014. Under the scheme, the armed forces personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service regardless gets the uniform pension, regardless of their date of retirement."Keeping in view the magnitude and complexity of defence pension, extensive consultations were held with experts and ex-servicemen before issue of government order on implementation of OROP," the official statement read. The scheme was implemented to bridge the gap between the pensions of current and past ex-servicemen at periodic intervals.