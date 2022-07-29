OROP scheme: Revision of pension for ex-servicemen under process, says Centre

The Centre on Friday said that the revision of pension for ex-servicemen under the 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP) is under process. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the revision is being carried out with effect from July 1, 2019. MoS Defence also cited the Supreme Court's order in the Parliament. In 2015, the Centre issued a notification announcing the implementation of the OROP scheme. It had a provision for reviewing the pensions every five years.

