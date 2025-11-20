Orry summoned in drug case: Who is Salim Shoaib Sheikh aka Lavish? Right-hand of a Dawood Ibrahim-connected kingpin

Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, has been called in for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with the ₹252-crore drug case. This summons comes after disclosures made by Mohammed Salim Sohail Shaikh, also known as Lavish, a drug supplier who was recently deported from Dubai.

Lavish is linked to the massive mephedrone seizure in Sangli in March 2024, which involved a total value of ₹252 crore.

Who is Lavish? Mohammed Salim Sohail Shaikh, also known as Lavish, is a prime suspect in the ₹252-crore mephedrone (MD) drug trafficking case uncovered by Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in March 2024.

Originally from Dongri in south Mumbai, Sheikh had been living in Dubai for the past three years.

According to an Indian Express report, Lavish is said to have been a close associate of drug lord Salim Dola, overseeing the production of mephedrone in at least seven states across India.

Dola was the primary suspect associated with the Dawood Ibrahim gang that operated the drug network. Together with the recently deported accused, Dola allegedly controlled the entire operation from Dubai, aided by his son, Taher; his nephew, Mustafa Kubbawala; his close aide, Salim Shaikh, also known as Lavish; and several others who remain at large, some of whom are still believed to be in the UAE.

He recruited people for the syndicate to distribute and deliver mephedrone, a potent synthetic stimulant, throughout the country, an official said, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

Earlier this year, the police successfully facilitated the deportation of Taher and his nephew, Kubbawala.

The police are also tracking Salim Dola, who is believed to be hiding in Turkey, having relocated there from the UAE after the deportation of his relatives between June and July of this year, IE reported.

Rave parties and Bollywood actors Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh has confessed to Mumbai Police that he organised rave parties across India and abroad for film and fashion celebrities as well as gangsters.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) is probing further links in the case and examining whether other traffickers also organised similar parties for celebrities. Officials have not ruled out questioning those named by Shaikh. He allegedly supplied drugs to participants at these events, as reported by PTI on November 14.

Earlier, according to a report by India Today, Salim Dola's son Taher claimed that Bollywood actors, models, rappers, filmmakers and even Dawood’s relatives attended drug parties organised by him in India and abroad. The remand copy stated that Taher not only arranged these parties but also supplied drugs at the events.

"The said accused has previously organised drug parties in the country and abroad with Alisha Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zishan Siddiqui, Ori alias Orhan, Abbas Mastaan, Loka and many other people and has himself joined in them and is supplying drugs to these and other people," media reports quoted the document saying.

Further investigation is underway.