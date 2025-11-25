Orry to appear before Mumbai Police after Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth questioned in ₹252 cr drugs case

Shraddha Kapoor's brother and actor, Siddhanth Kapoor appeared before the Mumbai police on Tuesday to record his statement in connection with the drug seizure case, officials said.

Apart from Siddhanth, the ANC has summoned influencer Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry, on 26 November, Wednesday.

Siddhanth records statement Siddhanth, son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit, where the investigating officer is recording his statement, ANI reported, citing officials.

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) summoned the two Bollywood celebrities as their names cropped up in the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a ₹252 crore mephedrone seizure case.

What is the ₹ 252 crore drugs-case? The case in question dates back to March 2024 when the police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘MD’, valued at around ₹252 crore from a manufacturing unit located on a farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

According to the police, Shaikh had claimed that some film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad. Earlier, Siddhanth had been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

Which celebrities have been named? The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that the lavish parties organised by Shaikh were allegedly attended by several high-profile individuals, including Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor.

In their remand application before a Mumbai court, police said that producers Abbas-Mustan, along with a few other celebrities such as rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique were also allegedly present in the parties.

How did police nab Shaikh? Shaikh, also known as 'Lavish', was deported from Dubai last month. He is a close aide of drug lord Salim Dola, who oversaw the manufacture and distribution of mephedrone in various states, the official said.