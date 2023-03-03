Oscar 2023: After RRR, now it’s Deepika Padukone’s turn to make India proud

Oscar 2023: After RRR, now it’s Deepika Padukone’s turn to make India proud2 min read . 06:54 AM IST
Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023.
Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023.
Deepika Padukone has been chosen as a presenter for the Oscars 2023, which is a great moment of pride for India. Deepika has joined the list of Hollywood celebrities who will be presenting at the event, including Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, and many others.
Deepika Padukone has been chosen as a presenter for the Oscars 2023, which is a great moment of pride for India. Deepika has joined the list of Hollywood celebrities who will be presenting at the event, including Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, and many others.
Other celebrities who will also join Deepika include Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.
Other celebrities who will also join Deepika include Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.
The Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. This year is special for India as three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations. RRR has been shortlisted for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.
The Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. This year is special for India as three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations. RRR has been shortlisted for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.
Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.
Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.
Naatu Naatu from RRR will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. However, it is still uncertain whether Ram Charan or Jr NTR will be joining them on stage. On Oscar night, Rihanna will be performing Lift Me Up, and David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will take the stage to perform This Is a Life.
Naatu Naatu from RRR will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. However, it is still uncertain whether Ram Charan or Jr NTR will be joining them on stage. On Oscar night, Rihanna will be performing Lift Me Up, and David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will take the stage to perform This Is a Life.
When Deepika shared the news by just posting the list of Oscar presenters, her Instagram account was flooded with congratulations. Hubby Ranveer Singh was one of the first to “clap" for her, so did Besharam Rang singer Shilpa Rao.
When Deepika shared the news by just posting the list of Oscar presenters, her Instagram account was flooded with congratulations. Hubby Ranveer Singh was one of the first to “clap" for her, so did Besharam Rang singer Shilpa Rao.
This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has represented India on a global scale. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 shortly before Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, clashed with France in the final.
This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has represented India on a global scale. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 shortly before Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, clashed with France in the final.
Deepika is riding high on the massive success of Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Even after seven weeks of its release, the movie is still going strong in theatres. The actress is reportedly a part of SRK’s next Jawan as well. She’ll play a cameo in the movie.
Deepika is riding high on the massive success of Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Even after seven weeks of its release, the movie is still going strong in theatres. The actress is reportedly a part of SRK’s next Jawan as well. She’ll play a cameo in the movie.
Deepika Padukone is presently shooting for a science fiction film, tentatively named as Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The movie is expected to be released in January 2024.
Deepika Padukone is presently shooting for a science fiction film, tentatively named as Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The movie is expected to be released in January 2024.