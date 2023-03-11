Not Ram Charan or NTR Jr, but Lauren Gottlieb, an American actor-dancer, will be performing to the tunes of "Naatu Naatu" on the Academy stage on the Oscar night. She shared the news on her Instagram account and expressed her excitement at representing India on the world's most prestigious stage.

Posing at the backdrop of Hollywood icon, Lauren wrote in the caption, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on 'Naatu Naatu' at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"

The news of Lauren's performance has garnered positive reactions from her peers, including composer-singer Vishal Dadlani and actor Karan Tacker, who congratulated her and wished her luck.

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani congratulated Lauren saying, "Whoa @laurengottlieb ! That's big!" Actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Woah!!! That's massive ! All the best!"

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song on the Oscar stage.

The song is nominated in the original song category alongside other songs such as "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." All of these songs are scheduled to be performed at the 95th annual ceremony.

"Naatu Naatu" has already won several awards on the global stage, including the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category and two awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. The song has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and features Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing energetic synchronised steps, making it a treat to watch.