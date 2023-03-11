Oscar 2023: Not Ram Charan or NTR Jr, THIS actor will dance to Naatu Naatu on Academy stage1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 02:26 PM IST
- Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song on the Oscar stage.
Not Ram Charan or NTR Jr, but Lauren Gottlieb, an American actor-dancer, will be performing to the tunes of "Naatu Naatu" on the Academy stage on the Oscar night. She shared the news on her Instagram account and expressed her excitement at representing India on the world's most prestigious stage.
