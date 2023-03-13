Oscar backbenchers: RRR team was sitting behind everyone else, and then ‘Naatu Naatu’ won!2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:21 AM IST
RRR director SS Rajamouli was sitting behind everyone else at Oscar 2023. Then, it was time for him to erupt in joy.
The RRR team was sitting behind everyone else at Oscar 2023 and waited with bated breath as the nominations for the Best Original Song were announced. There was a moment of silence. And, the Oscar backbenchers erupted in joy as ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Academy Award. The team supporting RRR went “wild" after winning the award, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×