The RRR team was sitting behind everyone else at Oscar 2023 and waited with bated breath as the nominations for the Best Original Song were announced. There was a moment of silence. And, the Oscar backbenchers erupted in joy as ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Academy Award. The team supporting RRR went “wild" after winning the award, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The team supporting #RRR goes wild as "Naatu Naatu" wins best song at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mgiNfkj8db — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

This is India’s second Oscar for the Best Original Song category. AR Rahman’s Jai Ho, written by Gulzar, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2009. Just like Naatu Naatu, it also won a Grammy that year. However, Jai Ho is from an American movie, Slumdog Millionaire, while Naatu Naatu features in RRR, a 100% Indian production.

Oscar awards LIVE

During the live performance, the electrifying rendition of "Naatu Naatu" by the singers had the audience at the Oscars on the edge of their seats. The accompanying American dancers brought the house down, delivering a performance that did full justice to the track.

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also joined in and delivered a stunning performance on the song. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song and described it as a 'banger'.

The audience was thoroughly impressed by the performance of Rahul and Kaala. They erupted in a standing ovation as a mark of appreciation for their captivating performance.

Naatu Naatu received the award, beating the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna. The team was represented by composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose in accepting the honour. Actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and the composer are all in attendance for the major occasion.

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻



No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻



Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️



JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

Taking to Twitter, team RRR shared their reaction and wrote, "We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"