'Oscar win is testament to power of Indian storytelling': Gadkari congratulate team for success2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- Earlier, this January RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won the award for Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023.
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India on Monday extended his greetings to Producer Guneet Monga and Director Kartiki Gonsalves for winning Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category for their film 'The Elephant Whisperers'.
