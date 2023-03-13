Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India on Monday extended his greetings to Producer Guneet Monga and Director Kartiki Gonsalves for winning Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category for their film 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

My heartfelt congratulations go out to Kartiki Gonsalves and her team on their historic win of the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Short Film with their extraordinary creation, #TheElephantWhisperers.#Oscar2023 #Oscars — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 13, 2023

India has won its first-ever Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category, with the Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" taking home the award at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, said, "The soft power of our entertainment industry continues its brilliant run."

Taking to Twitter, Puri said, "As the world looks at India with hope and confidence in all spheres, the soft power of our entertainment industry continues its brilliant run. Even as we Naatu Naatu with joy, the message of conservation reverberates loud with The Elephant Whisperers! Two Oscars across genres!"

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, the film tells the story of a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The documentary won against 'Haul Out', 'How Do You Measure A Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effecr,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Nadu took to Twitter to congratulate the RRR team.

"Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu." Venkaiah Nadu tweeted.

The Indian song 'Naatu Naatu' has made history by winning an award at a big event, beating out popular artists such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The award was accepted by composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose on behalf of the team, while singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all in attendance.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the RRR team on Twitter for their success.

"We join millions of Indians in rejoicing at the great news of #NaatuNaatu from 'RRR' winning the #Oscar for Best Original Song. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness to India. Many Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie." Kharge tweeted.

Congratulating the team of 'RRR', the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Naatu Naatu has created history by becoming the first Indian and Asian song to win the Oscars.