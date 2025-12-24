Oscar-hopeful Homebound faces copyright suit as author accuses Dharma and Netflix of plagiarism

Journalist and author Puja Changoiwala has initiated legal proceedings against Dharma Productions Private Limited and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, alleging that the critically acclaimed film Homebound unlawfully plagiarises her 2021 novel of the same name.

Author Initiates Legal Action Against Dharma Productions, Netflix Over Homebound Copyright Infringement The legal action, filed as a mandatory pre-institution mediation application under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, precedes a formal suit that Changoiwala intends to bring before the Bombay High Court.

Changoiwala claims that ‘Homebound’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, not only adopts the title of her novel but also reproduces significant portions of her work in the second half of the film — including its scenes, dialogue, narrative structure and sequence of events.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: Why modern poverty is much worse than it was in olden times

In correspondence with the Hindustan Times, she stated: “Upon watching the film, I discovered that the producers have not only misappropriated the title of my book, but have also blatantly reproduced substantial portions of my novel in the second half of the film — including its scenes, dialogue, narrative structure, sequence of events, and other creative expressions.”

The author’s legal team issued a detailed legal notice to Dharma Productions on 15 October, outlining alleged infringements on a scene-by-scene basis. Changoiwala alleges that the producers “refused to acknowledge the violation” in their replies to that notice, prompting her to pursue formal legal channels.

Changoiwala also contends that the timing of the film’s development suggests prior knowledge of her book, asserting that Homebound was scripted in 2022, a year after her novel’s publication. She further alleges that Dharma’s use of the same title constitutes “a flagrant act of passing off” that “cannot be a coincidence”.

What is Changoiwala Seeking in Court? In her court application, Changoiwala is seeking a range of remedies, including a permanent injunction against the film’s distribution, removal of all allegedly infringing material, a change of title and monetary damages for the alleged copyright infringement.

She acknowledged the challenge of confronting prominent industry entities, asserting: “I know I’m challenging powerful entities by taking this step, but I believe it’s important for writers to defend their work when it’s misappropriated and exploited without their consent.”

Also Read | Homebound shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars

Homebound has recently attracted international attention, having been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, representing India among the final 15 contenders for nominations.

Has Dharma Productions Responded? Dharma Productions has declined to comment on the allegations, with a spokesperson stating that the company is “responding to the claim legally and cannot comment anything right now”. Netflix has not issued a public response at this stage.