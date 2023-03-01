Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' song from 'RRR' to be performed at the award ceremony
- The hook step, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and the duo often recreated the viral portion of the dance in the film's promotions
In yet another achievement for the SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' movie, the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' which is nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×