In yet another achievement for the SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' movie, the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' which is nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

'Naatu Naaatu' which has already become a mass hits has a list of award under its name.In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that's a rage. Also, the culture of the country is reflected in the lyrics with every line evoking sentiments about the food and the flora and fauna of the nation.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

“Naatu Naatu" has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok’s 53-second rendition has received more than 4.8 million views since it was posted Sunday on Twitter.

'Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook step, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and the duo often recreated the viral portion of the dance in the film's promotions.

The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will also take the stage at the Oscars to perform "This Is a Life," the Oscar-nominated song from Everything Everywhere All at Once, as will Rihanna, who will sing the Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This time around, not just one, but three Indian significant movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominationsThe 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 13 in India.

*With agency inputs