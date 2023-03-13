Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Oscars 2023: PM Modi congratulates team ‘RRR’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Livemint
M.M. Keeravaani, right, and Chandrabose accept the award for best original song for Naatu Naatu. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ teams for winning the Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated team RRR after ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

“Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars," the Prime Minister said.

The PM also lauded the team of The Elephant Whisperers after it won Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film.

“Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," he wrote in another tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ teams.

He said, “A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song creates history by winning the Oscar Award. The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe. Congratulations to Team RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan."

In another tweet Shah said, “Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and @guneetm on their Oscar win for the short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. The film brings to the forefront India’s efforts to save elephants. The award underlines the potential of the Indian film industry and will inspire young film makers."

