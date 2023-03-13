Director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and singer MM Keeravani graced the Oscars 2023 red carpet before attending the awards ceremony, where their track 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated in the 'Original Song' category. "RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.

"RRR" director SS Rajamouli represented the country at the global stage wearing a traditional dhoti with mauve-coloured silk kurta. His leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR wore black velvet bandhgalas with statement embroidery reminiscent of their characters in "RRR".

Ram Charan and Jr NTR twinned in black bandhgala ethnic velvet outfits. Rajamouli opted for a kurta that he paired with dhoti. The trio, undoubtedly, paid homage to Indian culture.

Charan -- whose character Alluri Sitarama Raju was described as a soldier in the British Indian Army -- sported a medal-like brooch on his bandhgala. He was accompanied by his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who looked resplendent in white. Jr NTR's sherwani celebrated the majestic tiger with whom his character Komaram Bheem has a face off in "RRR".

Jr NTR'S black velvet custom-made bandhgala with gold metallic embroidery by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

The delicate gold embroidery on the black velvet traditional bandhgala drew parallels to the national animal of India - The Tiger. It also is an ode to the iconic interval scene from RRR. And so befitting is this symbolic attire for The Young Tiger, a moniker popularly used for NTR Jr.

The outfit was custom made for the global Icon keeping his sentiments in mind. The bandhgala was paired with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Ram Charan was present on the red carpet with his wife Upasana Kamineni.

He said he was having a fanboy moment on the carpet, and that he was nervous ahead of the awards. "She (Upasana) is six months pregnant as well; I think the baby is already bringing us so much luck... from the Golden Globes to standing here!"

The Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's RRR will also be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. "Naatu Naatu" singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who will perform the Telugu chartbuster at the Oscars stage, also walked the red carpet along with choreographer Prem Rakshith.

Sipligunj wore a metallic grey kurta with cigarette pants and blingy white shoes, Bhairava and Rakshith donned black attire.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.