Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli pay homage to India on red carpet2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Ram Charan and Jr NTR twinned in black bandhgala ethnic velvet outfits. Rajamouli opted for a kurta that he paired with dhoti. The trio, undoubtedly, paid homage to Indian culture
Director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and singer MM Keeravani graced the Oscars 2023 red carpet before attending the awards ceremony, where their track 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated in the 'Original Song' category. "RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.
