RRR' filmmakers are rejoicing as they progress further in the race to the Oscars. The infectiously catchy song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster Telugu film which has been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscar Awards. With this, Naatu Naatu has become the the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards. The track was composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. SS Rajamouli’s pan-India film follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s. This is the third major international nomination for Naatu Naatu. Earlier, RRR secured two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023. 'RRR' was nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'.

