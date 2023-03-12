Oscars 2023: With “Naatu Naatu", the hit dance track from "RRR", “All That Breathes" and “The Elephant Whisperers" nominated for the 95th Academy Awards, the excitement among the countrymen is surely rising. The Oscars 2023 award will be held on 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In India, the show will be live streamed early morning of 13 March at 5:30 am. Viewers can watch the live telecast on Disney+Hotstar. Oscars 2023 will be telecasted live on ABC.

The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. Some of these services offer brief free trials. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider.

India's RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

Who will be hosting the Oscars 2023?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel’s last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio. In an ad for this year’s show styled after “Top Gun: Maverick," Kimmel made his humble case for being the right person for the job while noting that he can’t get slapped because “I cry a lot."

Who will be presenting at the Oscars?

From India, Deepika Padukone will be the one of the presenter at the event. Other presenters include: Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Who will be performing at the Oscars?

Lauren Gottlieb, an American actor-dancer, will be performing to the tunes of "Naatu Naatu" on the Academy stage on the Oscar night. She shared the news on her Instagram account and expressed her excitement at representing India on the world's most prestigious stage.

Earlier, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart. The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.

Other performance, except for Lady Gaga, all of this year's Oscar nominees for the best original song have been confirmed to perform at the event on March 12. This year's performers include Rihanna (Lift Me Up), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Applause), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (This Is a Life).

Complete list of nominees for Oscar 2023:

Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front"; “Avatar: The Way of Water"; “The Banshees of Inisherin"; “Elvis"; “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; “The Fabelmans"; “Tár"; “Top Gun: Maverick"; “Triangle of Sadness"; “Women Talking."

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale"; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Austin Butler, “Elvis"; Bill Nighy, “Living"; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun."

Best actress: Ana de Armas, “Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, “Tár"; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie"; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans"; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Best director: “Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans"; Todd Field, “Tár"; Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness."

Best supporting actor: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway"; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans"; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin"; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin"; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once."

International film: “All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany); “Argentina, 1985" (Argentina); “Close" (Belgium); “EO" (Poland); “The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)."

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"; “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"; “The Sea Beast"; “Turning Red."

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; “The Banshees of Inisherin"; “The Fabelmans"; “Tár"; “Triangle of Sadness."

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; Hong Chau, “The Whale"; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water"; “Top Gun: Maverick"; “The Batman"; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; “All Quiet on the Western Front."

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front"; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon"; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; John Williams, “The Fabelmans."

Original song: “Applause," from “Tell It Like a Woman"; “Hold My Hand," from “Top Gun: Maverick"; “Lift Me Up" from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; “Naatu Naatu" from “RRR"; “This Is a Life" from “Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Documentary feature: “All That Breathes'; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"; “Fire of Love"; “A House Made of Splinters"; “Navalny."

Documentary short: “The Elephant Whisperers"; “Haulout"; “How Do You Measure a Year?"; “The Martha Mitchell Effect"; “Stranger at the Gate."

Adapted screenplay: “All Quiet on the Western Front"; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"; “Living,"; “Top Gun: Maverick"; “Women Talking."

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front"; Darius Khondj, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"; Mandy Walker, “Elvis"; Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light"; Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár."

Costume design: “Babylon"; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever": “Elvis": “Everything Everywhere All at Once": “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris."

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"; “The Flying Sailor"; “Ice Merchants"; "My Year of Dicks"; “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it."

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye"; “Ivalu"; “Le Pupille"; “Night Ride"; “The Red Suitcase."

Film editing: “The Banshees of Inisherin"; “Elvis"; “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; “Tár"; “Top Gun: Maverick

Sound: “All Quiet on the Western Front"; “Avatar: The Way of Water"; “The Batman"; “Elvis"; “Top Gun: Maverick."

Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front"; “Avatar: The Way of Water"; “Babylon"; “Elvis," “The Fabelmans."

Makeup and hairstyling: “All Quiet on the Western Front"; “The Batman"; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; “Elvis"; “The Whale