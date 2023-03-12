Oscars 2023: When and where to watch Live in India; see complete list of performers, presenters, nominees here5 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 02:17 PM IST
- Oscars 2023: With Naatu Naatu, the hit dance track from RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers nominated for the 95th Academy Awards, the excitement for the event in India is rising.
Oscars 2023: With “Naatu Naatu", the hit dance track from "RRR", “All That Breathes" and “The Elephant Whisperers" nominated for the 95th Academy Awards, the excitement among the countrymen is surely rising. The Oscars 2023 award will be held on 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In India, the show will be live streamed early morning of 13 March at 5:30 am. Viewers can watch the live telecast on Disney+Hotstar. Oscars 2023 will be telecasted live on ABC.
