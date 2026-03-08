Osman Hadi killing: Two Bangladeshi suspects arrested in Bengal's Bongaon over student leader's murder

West Bengal: Two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Bangladeshi youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi were arrested from West Bengal's Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, Special Task Force (STF) of the state police said on Sunday.

The arrests come days after Sharif Osman Hadi – a leader of Bangladesh's 2024 uprising – was shot. He was shifted to Singapore for his treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries .

Two suspects were identified as Faisal Karim Masud – aged-37-years-old, also known as Rahul, a resident of Patuakhali in Bangladesh. The other person arrested is Alamgir Hossain – aged 34-years-old – who is a resident of Dhaka.

Masud and Hossain were arrested on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, the Bengal STF said in a statement, reported PTI.

Who was Sharif Osman Hadi? Sharif Osman Hadi was born in 1994 in Nalchity Upazila, Jhalokhati district, into a Muslim family. He was recognised for his radical beliefs. Hadi became a prominent figure in the student uprising in Bangladesh last year, which resulted in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

How was Hadi killed? Hadi was set to contest the Bangladesh elections which were held in February this year. Last year, in December, his campaign was in full swing when he was shot in the head by unidentified gunmen.

He was wounded in the ear and was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Evercare Hospital. From Evercare Hospital, the Yunus-led administration airlifted the Inquilab Moncho leader to Singapore for treatment on Saturday, after doctors in Bangladesh said his condition was extremely critical.

On December 18, 2025, Foreign Ministry in Singapore said Hadi succumbed to his injuries from the assassination attempt.

A wave of protests gripped Bangladesh in the wake of Hadi's killing.

Earlier, key suspect Masud's parents were sent to jail, Bangladeshi media outlet,The Daily Star reported in December 2025.

How did the suspects enter India? The STF said that the two accused entered Indian territory through the Meghalaya border and moved through different places in India, and finally came to Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh.

The two, accused of having committed the murder of Hadi, were intercepted by the STF after conducting a raid.

"They were trying to take shelter in the border area of Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh when the opportunity arises," the statement said.

A court on Sunday remanded Masud and Hossain to police custody.

