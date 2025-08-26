Osmania University to be developed like Stanford, Oxford, will remain witness to history: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana is committed to make the Osmania University a standing witness to history and develop it to bring its old glory back, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

“The university will be developed on par with the world's top Stanford and Oxford Universities,” Reddy's office said in a statement, adding that the state government will ensure it becomes a prestigious university in the country.

“Osmania University is synonymous with Telangana since the university and Telangana are considered as conjoined twins,” the CM said, after inaugurating the newly constructed hostel buildings and laying foundation stones of several buildings of the Osmania University.

In a move to strengthen the university, the CM ordered the constitution of an Engineers Committee to study the development of the university. He said, "We will promote the Osmania University to the same level as Stanford and Oxford University".

The CM asserted that Osmania University should be a role model and a standing witness to history. The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to prepare estimates for University development and submit them to him.

He will return to the University to participate in a meeting at the Arts College, where he will announce the sanction of funds for university development in the meeting, the statement from CMO stated.

Further, CM Revanth Reddy said that no police force will be deployed in the university during his next meeting.

"Let the opposition parties stage a protest on the university campus during my visit. I am also ready to answer those who are preventing me from visiting the university", the CM said.

CM takes swipe at Opposition Moreover, the Chief Minister took a swipe at the opposition parties.

"Some political leaders are in despair after losing power. The BRS top leadership worried about the political future of their sons," he said.

Appealing to the students not to fall into the opposition's trap, the CM said that his cabinet colleagues and he are available to students all the time and ready to address their grievances.

Also Read | Telangana govt to demolish Osmania Hospital buildings, including heritage block

CM Revanth Reddy cautioned the students not to get carried away by lies.

"The opposition was spreading misinformation about the government on WhatsApp and social media. They used artificial intelligence to spread the news that Lions and Elephants are living in the Central University. In fact, the Telangana State is not the home for lions and elephants," he said.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, the CM said that some beasts in human form are creating hurdles.

He said, "They are the 'termites' in the Telangana society and do not want Telangana development."

Highlighting the prominence of the Osmania University, the CM said, "The land of the university is an inspiration for the 1938 armed peasant struggle. S Jaipal Reddy, Shivraj Patil and PV Narasimha Rao, who made the country popular in the world, were students of the university. The university is also a hub for debates during the struggles in Telangana as the institution teaches how to fight apart from studies. It was the Osmania University which took forward the Telangana movement when the political leaders gave up for their own interests."

The Chief Minister noted that Osmania University has been credited with producing numerous intellectuals.

Also Read | Telangana: School holiday in five districts amid heavy rain forecast

"During the 10-year BRS rule, the leaders hatched a conspiracy to weaken the University. Soon after coming to power, the People's Government envisaged plans to revive the glory of Osmania University. We have appointed Vice Chancellors who are highly intellectual and knowledgeable of society," he said.

"The government is expecting the university to produce intellectual wealth and create awareness in the Telangana society. 60 per cent of the country's population is below 35 years of age. This is the wealth of our country," CM Reddy said.

The Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the drug menace and youth addiction to Ganja in the state.