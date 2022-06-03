Other countries facing steep inflation as compared to India: Union minister

Retail inflation in India surged to 7.79% on an annual basis in the month of April owing to higher edible oil and fuel prices. The headline inflation is now at the highest level since the 8.33% hit in May 2014. The wholesale price index inflation has inched close to 15% and consumer price inflation is nearly 8%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% amid high inflation woes. The RBI also increased the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the minimum reserve or percentage of cash commercial banks have to maintain with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 4.50%.