Other states taking cue from Delhi's ‘faceless’ transport initiative: Kejriwal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 'faceless' services' of the transport department envision providing contactless, queue-less and hassle-free services to applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any of its offices
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi is the first city in the country to have introduced the ‘faceless’ services for vehicle-related tasks and now, other states are also taking a cue from it, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi is the first city in the country to have introduced the ‘faceless’ services for vehicle-related tasks and now, other states are also taking a cue from it, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.
"Last year in February, we undertook a pilot project on the 'faceless services' plan. Then in August, we introduced it in a full-fledged way. After many months, I have come to see how is the feedback," said Kejriwal during his inspection of an automated track at Sarai Kale Khan.
"Last year in February, we undertook a pilot project on the 'faceless services' plan. Then in August, we introduced it in a full-fledged way. After many months, I have come to see how is the feedback," said Kejriwal during his inspection of an automated track at Sarai Kale Khan.
He said under the 'faceless services', people do not have to come to transport offices after skipping their work as they can get their work done online.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said under the 'faceless services', people do not have to come to transport offices after skipping their work as they can get their work done online.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Today, I saw that almost all the counters here are empty. Few people are here but they have mostly come for some inquiry. Earlier, there would be 1,500-2000 people here standing in queues," he said.
"Today, I saw that almost all the counters here are empty. Few people are here but they have mostly come for some inquiry. Earlier, there would be 1,500-2000 people here standing in queues," he said.
He claimed that the national capital is probably the first city to introduce such a concept and now other states like Karnataka are also following its example.
He claimed that the national capital is probably the first city to introduce such a concept and now other states like Karnataka are also following its example.
The 'faceless' services' of the transport department envision providing contactless, queue-less and hassle-free services to applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any of its offices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 'faceless' services' of the transport department envision providing contactless, queue-less and hassle-free services to applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any of its offices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The list of faceless services includes renewal of driving license, transfer of ownership, a fresh permit from goods and passenger vehicles, learning licences, duplicate registration certificate, international driving permit, change of address, and hypothecation termination, among others.
The list of faceless services includes renewal of driving license, transfer of ownership, a fresh permit from goods and passenger vehicles, learning licences, duplicate registration certificate, international driving permit, change of address, and hypothecation termination, among others.
The driving licence, registration certificate and permit are dispatched by speed post, and available for digital download through an SMS-based link on the registered mobile number of the applicant.
The e-learning licence (eLL) can be obtained by an applicant by undertaking an online test at home or workplace by using Aadhaar authentication.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The e-learning licence (eLL) can be obtained by an applicant by undertaking an online test at home or workplace by using Aadhaar authentication.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The applicants not using Aadhaar are required to apply online and seek an appointment for the learners' test.
The applicants not using Aadhaar are required to apply online and seek an appointment for the learners' test.
All the faceless applications should invariably be processed within a period of seven days positively. The Transport department has made arrangements for redressal of grievances through helpline number 1076, official WhatsApp Chatbot and online complaint log at the department's portal.
All the faceless applications should invariably be processed within a period of seven days positively. The Transport department has made arrangements for redressal of grievances through helpline number 1076, official WhatsApp Chatbot and online complaint log at the department's portal.
The central government is pushing for all states to adopt the faceless/ contactless initiative under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The central government is pushing for all states to adopt the faceless/ contactless initiative under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.