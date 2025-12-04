OTP authentication for Tatkal bookings on 13 CR trains from Dec 6 to curb misuse

An OTP-based authentication system for ticket bookings under the Tatkal quota in select trains operated by the Central Railway (CR) will be introduced from December 6 to ensure only genuine passengers avail this reservation facility, officials said on Wednesday.

The new system will apply to Tatkal tickets booked through computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters, authorised agents and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or mobile app, the CR said in a release.

Under the procedure, passengers will receive a one-time password (OTP) on the mobile number provided at the time of booking, and the ticket will be issued only after successful OTP verification, it said. The measure aims to enhance transparency, curb misuse and ensure genuine passengers avail the Tatkal quota, it said.

The facility will be implemented for 13 trains from December 6, including Duronto and Vande Bharat services, while it will be effective for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express from December 5.

