OTT, media platforms struggle with new users as RBI rules on payments kick in

In the longer term, this disruption will have a positive impact, as customers enjoy more flexibility, choice and transparency while playing a decision-making role in payment processing, but there has been a clear disruption in the market with the mandate coming into effect early October, said Ramesh Narasimhan, head, digital commerce, Worldline India, a company offering payment solutions for physical and online businesses. “There is a deluge of notifications going to every single bank account holder and while this has certainly created awareness, consumers are equally lost on actions to be taken. In our assessment, very few consumers may have actually acted appropriately and created new mandates with AFA (Additional Factor of Authentication) with their service providers," Narasimhan added. While adoption of these mandates could be wider in the days to come, the same will be staggered with the human error aspect playing out when it comes to authentication especially with older users or those who are not tech savvy or with some kind of visual impairment, said Akash Karmakar, partner at Law Offices of Panag & Babu.

