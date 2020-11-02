OTT platforms step in with fresh Diwali content as theatres miss the buzz

NEW DELHI: With Bollywood unlikely to keep its promised date with Diwali this year despite permits to reopen theatres, it is up to video streaming platforms to deliver fresh content to people staying home and seeking entertainment. The festival of lights, traditionally Bollywood’s biggest release window for new films, will be dimmer for theatres this year due to staggered re-opening of cinemas and abysmal occupancies amid fear of the pandemic.

Streaming platforms, both big and small, are readying new content to make the most of the Diwali weekend. On offer online are five big-ticket movie premieres across languages, dark comedy Ludo on Netflix, comedy drama Chhalaang and Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii and Tamil devotional comedy Mookuthi Amman on Disney+ Hotstar, all of which have agreed to skip theatrical release in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

Without doubt, OTT platforms will benefit at the expense of cinemas this year. “We do believe any instances of stepping out of home, if at all, will be restricted to meeting close family and that’s not changing at the moment," said Neeraj Roy, managing director and CEO of Hungama Digital Media that runs the Hungama app which has original shows like Nimmi’s PG (Hindi), Good Boy (Marathi, Hindi), Sanam Hotline (Marathi, Hindi) and Game (Telugu) ready for release.

Though eventually blockbusters will bring a certain amount of footfall to multiplexes as that is an experience to be immersed in, with safety being everyone’s primary concern, a majority of people are expected to take the crisis seriously at the moment, said Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and group chief operating officer, Balaji Telefilms Ltd. ALT has a crime thriller called Bicchoo Ka Khel that starts streaming on the Diwali weekend.

Vishnu Mohta, co-founder of Bengali streaming service Hoichoi, pointed out that unlike out-of-home experiences like movie theatres, OTT services are not really centred on holidays and require consistent effort by content creators. However, the festival is likely to lead to a 10-20% surge in viewership, all the same. Hoichoi has a mystery thriller called Tansener Tanpura 2 releasing for Diwali.

To be sure, foreign players like Amazon and Disney are carrying out marketing and promotional campaigns for their direct-to-digital releases like Chhalaang and Laxmii in full swing with TV appearances, song and trailer releases and other fan engagement activities on social media.

“We’re definitely heading to an OTT Diwali," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

For theatres, though, this Diwali seems like a damp squib.

"The absence of clarity on re-opening cinemas in Maharashtra, which is a major revenue territory, remains a concern," Johar said. Moreover, as overseas territories like the UK re-enter lockdowns, another huge chunk of the business will be missing. Trade experts emphasize that no filmmaker wants to take a chance with his film releasing only in certain parts of the country, where theatres are operating at 50% capacity. While several films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani and Tuesdays and Fridays were negotiating with cinemas last month, absence of any promotional campaigns shows nothing has materialised.

To keep things going though, a few Hollywood and regional films are in the offing. PVR Pictures will bring Robert DeNiro’s The War With Grandpa to cinemas while Bengali film Dracula Sir that released in West Bengal for Durga Puja, will be dubbed in Hindi and hit screens across the country in time for Diwali.

