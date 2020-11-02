OTT platforms step in with fresh Diwali content as theatres miss the buzz

"The absence of clarity on re-opening cinemas in Maharashtra, which is a major revenue territory, remains a concern," Johar said. Moreover, as overseas territories like the UK re-enter lockdowns, another huge chunk of the business will be missing. Trade experts emphasize that no filmmaker wants to take a chance with his film releasing only in certain parts of the country, where theatres are operating at 50% capacity. While several films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani and Tuesdays and Fridays were negotiating with cinemas last month, absence of any promotional campaigns shows nothing has materialised.