OTT players willing to work with government to retool IAMAI self-regulation code

“In the self-regulatory mechanism which has..been constituted, it is observed that there is no classification of prohibited content, the second tier (advisory panel) is constituted by OCCP (online curated content providers) itself (as against an independent organisation like DCCP or the Digital Curated Content Complaints Council proposed earlier)," the ministry stated adding that out of three advisory panel members “two will be from OCCP itself, while there will only be one independent member (who will be in a minority)".