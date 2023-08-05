The weekend is here, and so is the list of the top OTT release of this week. The top shows on the list are Guardians of the Galaxy, Dayaa, The Hunt for Veerappan, etc. The detailed list consists of some more shows and movies of different genres. Before you check out the full list make sure to get a subscription to all major OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, for your weekend binge-watching.

List of top OTT release to watch this weekend

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus Hotstar

This movie needs no introduction. The Marvels production creation was released on August 2 this week. The popular adventure action comedy movie is directed by James Gunn. The amazing character of the movie like Rocket Racoon, Grut, and Gamora makes the movie an interesting delight for the audience.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Part 2 on Netflix

The second part of the legal drama series was released on Netflix on 3rd August. The movie story revolves around an idealist defense attorney Mickey Haller, (played by Manuel Garcia Rulfo). This part is a continuation of the cliffhanger of Part 1 of Season 2. Mickey is trying hard to succeed in getting a favorable verdict for his client Lisa Trammel. She is accused of murdering a Los Angeles mogul.

The Hunt for Veerappan on Netflix

Dedicate this weekend to unraveling the mysterious life of one of India's biggest criminals and dreaded poachers Veerappan. The biographical documentary of the poacher was released on Netflix on 4th August. Veerappan was the only man who managed to capture the majority of the jungles of South India. It was only after 20 years of a long manhunt, Verappan was killed by a special task force. He was also known as the Robin Hood of India.

Erumbu on Amazon Prime Video

The Tamil movie is a light-hearted family drama movie directed by Suresh G. The main character of the movie is Muthu played by Shakthi Rithvik and Pachamma played by Monica Siva. The movie revolves around Muthu who is a fun-loving kid who flaunts his one-gram gold ring to his friends. The ring was his father's gift, but ultimately Muthu loses the ring. Unable to find the precious item, he seeks help from elder sister Pachamma who later helps him find the ring. The movie revolves around the problem and showcases the nuances of a brother-sister relationship.