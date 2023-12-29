The most-anticipated OTT release this week is 12th Fail. Except that, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Plot: Three close friends navigate their twenties in Mumbai, grappling with love, aspirations, and heartaches, all intertwined with the irresistible allure of social media.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 26
Dono
Plot: Dev, nursing a secret love for a decade, meets Meghna at a wedding in Thailand. Both heartbroken, they form a bond, but their future together remains uncertain.
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: December 29
Once Upon Two Times
Plot: College sweethearts Ahaan and Ruhi face unexpected challenges when their parents' past complicates their wedding plans.
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Cast: Sanjay Suri, Mrinal Kulkarni, Anud Singh Dhaka
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: December 29
Safed
Plot: This drama presents a poignant tale of a widow and a transgender who find solace and love in each other, challenging societal norms.
Genre: Drama/Romance
Cast: Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: December 29
Berlin
Plot: A prequel to Money Heist, this series delves into Berlin's life, revealing the events and schemes that shaped this enigmatic character.
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Pedro Alonso, Tristán Ulloa
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 29
Shastry Virudh Shastry
Plot: A legal battle ensues over the guardianship of a 7-year-old boy, pitting his grandparents against his parents in a heart-wrenching family drama.
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Amruta Subhash
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 29
Three of Us
Plot: A woman diagnosed with dementia decides to return to her childhood village, leading to unexpected encounters and revelations.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Shefali Shah, Swanand Kirkire
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 29
The Curse
Plot: A married couple, starring in their HGTV show, faces challenges conceiving amidst a supposed curse and the meddling of a reality TV producer.
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Cast: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Release Date: December 29
12th Fail
Plot: The inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma from failing his Class 12 exams to becoming an IPS officer.
Genre: Biographical Drama
Cast: Vikrant Massey
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: December 29
