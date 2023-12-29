The most-anticipated OTT release this week is 12th Fail. Except that, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Plot: Three close friends navigate their twenties in Mumbai, grappling with love, aspirations, and heartaches, all intertwined with the irresistible allure of social media.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 26

Dono

Plot: Dev, nursing a secret love for a decade, meets Meghna at a wedding in Thailand. Both heartbroken, they form a bond, but their future together remains uncertain.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 29

Once Upon Two Times

Plot: College sweethearts Ahaan and Ruhi face unexpected challenges when their parents' past complicates their wedding plans.

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Mrinal Kulkarni, Anud Singh Dhaka

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 29

Safed

Plot: This drama presents a poignant tale of a widow and a transgender who find solace and love in each other, challenging societal norms.

Genre: Drama/Romance

Cast: Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 29

Berlin

Plot: A prequel to Money Heist, this series delves into Berlin's life, revealing the events and schemes that shaped this enigmatic character.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Tristán Ulloa

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 29

Shastry Virudh Shastry

Plot: A legal battle ensues over the guardianship of a 7-year-old boy, pitting his grandparents against his parents in a heart-wrenching family drama.

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Amruta Subhash

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 29

Three of Us

Plot: A woman diagnosed with dementia decides to return to her childhood village, leading to unexpected encounters and revelations.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Shefali Shah, Swanand Kirkire

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 29

The Curse

Plot: A married couple, starring in their HGTV show, faces challenges conceiving amidst a supposed curse and the meddling of a reality TV producer.

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: December 29

12th Fail

Plot: The inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma from failing his Class 12 exams to becoming an IPS officer.

Genre: Biographical Drama

Cast: Vikrant Massey

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: December 29

