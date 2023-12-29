Hello User
OTT releases this week: From 12th Fail to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Three of Us; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Three of Us and 12th Fail are releasing on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Lionsgate Play and Disney+ Hotstar.

The most-anticipated OTT release this week is 12th Fail. Except that, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Plot: Three close friends navigate their twenties in Mumbai, grappling with love, aspirations, and heartaches, all intertwined with the irresistible allure of social media.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 26

Dono

Plot: Dev, nursing a secret love for a decade, meets Meghna at a wedding in Thailand. Both heartbroken, they form a bond, but their future together remains uncertain.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 29

Once Upon Two Times

Plot: College sweethearts Ahaan and Ruhi face unexpected challenges when their parents' past complicates their wedding plans.

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Mrinal Kulkarni, Anud Singh Dhaka

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 29

Safed

Plot: This drama presents a poignant tale of a widow and a transgender who find solace and love in each other, challenging societal norms.

Genre: Drama/Romance

Cast: Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 29

Berlin

Plot: A prequel to Money Heist, this series delves into Berlin's life, revealing the events and schemes that shaped this enigmatic character.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Tristán Ulloa

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 29

Shastry Virudh Shastry

Plot: A legal battle ensues over the guardianship of a 7-year-old boy, pitting his grandparents against his parents in a heart-wrenching family drama.

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Amruta Subhash

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 29

Three of Us

Plot: A woman diagnosed with dementia decides to return to her childhood village, leading to unexpected encounters and revelations.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Shefali Shah, Swanand Kirkire

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 29

The Curse

Plot: A married couple, starring in their HGTV show, faces challenges conceiving amidst a supposed curse and the meddling of a reality TV producer.

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: December 29

12th Fail

Plot: The inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma from failing his Class 12 exams to becoming an IPS officer.

Genre: Biographical Drama

Cast: Vikrant Massey

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: December 29

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
