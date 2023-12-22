OTT releases this week: From Barbie to Dry Day, Humorously Yours Season 3; movies, web series to watch over the weekend
OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Barbie, Dry Day, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Humorously Yours Season 3 and Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case are releasing on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.
The biggest OTT release this week is Barbie. After its massive Box Office success, it is now making a mark in Oscar nominations 2024. Except that, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.
