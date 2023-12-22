The biggest OTT release this week is Barbie. After its massive Box Office success, it is now making a mark in Oscar nominations 2024. Except that, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.
Like Flowers in Sand
Plot: A wrestler thinks about retiring but changes his mind after meeting his childhood friend.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Ju-myoung
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 20
Maestro
Plot: American conductor Leonard Bernstein fell in love with Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre.
Genre: Drama, Music
Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 20
Percy Jackson and The Olympians
Plot: Based on the popular YA fantasy series, this series follows Percy Jackson, a demigod son of Poseidon, as he discovers his powers and navigates the mythological world.
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri
Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Release Date: December 20
Cindy La Regia: The High School Years
Plot: This story follows young Cindy, the sassy and ambitious matriarch, during her high school years.
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Michelle Pellicer, Nahuel Escobar, Carola Cuarón
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 20
Barbie
Plot: The first live-action film based on the iconic doll Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie who gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and sets out to find her adventure in the real world.
Genre: Comedy, Family
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu
Platform: Jio Cinema
Release Date: December 21
Dry Day
Plot: Gannu drinks a lot from morning until evening, ignoring his pregnant wife Nirmala and not listening to her complaints. He only starts to worry after upsetting his political mentor Omveer at a public event.
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 22
Humorously Yours Season 3
Plot: A stand-up comedian faces various challenges in his career and personal life. He is joined by his wife and best friend on this journey.
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Cast: Vipul Goyal, Rasika Duggal, Abhishek Banerjee
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: December 22
Saltburn
Plot: A wealthy student feels upset about his classmate’s poor living conditions and invites him to his home. Soon after, his family experiences a series of scary events.
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 22
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Plot: A young woman with a secret past is sent from a colony at the edge of the galaxy to find warriors from nearby planets. They need help to fight against the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, who is threatening their colony.
Genre: Sci-fi, Action, Adventure
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 22
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case
Plot: This true-crime docuseries delves into the infamous Indian murder case of Jolly Joseph, a nurse suspected of poisoning patients for years.
Genre: True Crime, Documentary
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 22
