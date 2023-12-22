The biggest OTT release this week is Barbie. After its massive Box Office success, it is now making a mark in Oscar nominations 2024. Except that, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Like Flowers in Sand

Plot: A wrestler thinks about retiring but changes his mind after meeting his childhood friend.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Ju-myoung

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 20

Maestro

Plot: American conductor Leonard Bernstein fell in love with Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre.

Genre: Drama, Music

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 20

Percy Jackson and The Olympians

Plot: Based on the popular YA fantasy series, this series follows Percy Jackson, a demigod son of Poseidon, as he discovers his powers and navigates the mythological world.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri

Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: December 20

Cindy La Regia: The High School Years

Plot: This story follows young Cindy, the sassy and ambitious matriarch, during her high school years.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Michelle Pellicer, Nahuel Escobar, Carola Cuarón

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 20

Barbie

Plot: The first live-action film based on the iconic doll Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie who gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and sets out to find her adventure in the real world.

Genre: Comedy, Family

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu

Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: December 21

Dry Day

Plot: Gannu drinks a lot from morning until evening, ignoring his pregnant wife Nirmala and not listening to her complaints. He only starts to worry after upsetting his political mentor Omveer at a public event.

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 22

Humorously Yours Season 3

Plot: A stand-up comedian faces various challenges in his career and personal life. He is joined by his wife and best friend on this journey.

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Vipul Goyal, Rasika Duggal, Abhishek Banerjee

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 22

Saltburn

Plot: A wealthy student feels upset about his classmate's poor living conditions and invites him to his home. Soon after, his family experiences a series of scary events.

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 22

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Plot: A young woman with a secret past is sent from a colony at the edge of the galaxy to find warriors from nearby planets. They need help to fight against the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, who is threatening their colony.

Genre: Sci-fi, Action, Adventure

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 22

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Plot: This true-crime docuseries delves into the infamous Indian murder case of Jolly Joseph, a nurse suspected of poisoning patients for years.

Genre: True Crime, Documentary

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 22

