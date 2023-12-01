Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  OTT releases this week: From Chittha to Mission Raniganj; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: From Chittha to Mission Raniganj; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Family Switch, Mission Raniganj, Chittha and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

OTT releases this week: From Chittha to Mission Raniganj, there are several movies and web series to watch over the weekend

This weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.

Chittha

Plot: The film delves into the life of Eeswaran and his 8-year-old niece. Eeswaran develops a deep bond with the girl, raising her as his own daughter, showcasing the nuances of their relationship.

Stars: Siddharth

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: November 28

Family Switch

Plot: 'Family Switch' revolves around the Walker family. Jess and Bill Walker face challenges with their teenage children, leading to a humorous twist where parents and kids switch bodies due to a cosmic event.

Stars: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms

Genre: Family, Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 30

Mission Raniganj

Plot: Based on the real-life Raniganj Coalfields collapse, this film follows Jaswant Singh Gill's heroic rescue of 65 miners. It showcases the determination and challenges faced during one of history's most successful coal mine rescues.

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Kumud Mishra

Genre: Biographical Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 1

Dhootha

Plot: In this supernatural thriller, Naga Chaitanya plays an investigative journalist unravelling mysteries linked to newspapers predicting tragedies. His journey leads him through a series of enigmatic events.

Stars: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar

Genre: Supernatural, Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 1

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Plot: In this final instalment, Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, embarks on a grand adventure led by his goddaughter. This marks Ford's last appearance as the iconic archaeologist.

Stars: Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Genre: Adventure

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: December 1

Sweet Home Season 2

Plot: Returning for its second season, this South Korean show explores a dystopian world where human desires turn into terrifying entities. The survivors from Green Home face new challenges in hazardous landscapes.

Stars: Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si and Park Gyu Young

Genre: Thriller, Dystopian

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 1

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Plot: This film follows a couple's struggle to buy a house using a government programme. They pretend to seek divorce to move away from family, showcasing the dynamics of their relationship.

Stars: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Genre: Drama

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: December 2

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.