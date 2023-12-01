This weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chittha

Plot: The film delves into the life of Eeswaran and his 8-year-old niece. Eeswaran develops a deep bond with the girl, raising her as his own daughter, showcasing the nuances of their relationship.

Stars: Siddharth

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: November 28

Family Switch

Plot: 'Family Switch' revolves around the Walker family. Jess and Bill Walker face challenges with their teenage children, leading to a humorous twist where parents and kids switch bodies due to a cosmic event.

Stars: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms

Genre: Family, Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 30

Mission Raniganj

Plot: Based on the real-life Raniganj Coalfields collapse, this film follows Jaswant Singh Gill's heroic rescue of 65 miners. It showcases the determination and challenges faced during one of history's most successful coal mine rescues.

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Kumud Mishra

Genre: Biographical Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 1

Dhootha

Plot: In this supernatural thriller, Naga Chaitanya plays an investigative journalist unravelling mysteries linked to newspapers predicting tragedies. His journey leads him through a series of enigmatic events.

Stars: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar

Genre: Supernatural, Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 1

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Plot: In this final instalment, Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, embarks on a grand adventure led by his goddaughter. This marks Ford's last appearance as the iconic archaeologist.

Stars: Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Genre: Adventure

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: December 1

Sweet Home Season 2

Plot: Returning for its second season, this South Korean show explores a dystopian world where human desires turn into terrifying entities. The survivors from Green Home face new challenges in hazardous landscapes.

Stars: Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si and Park Gyu Young

Genre: Thriller, Dystopian

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 1

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Plot: This film follows a couple's struggle to buy a house using a government programme. They pretend to seek divorce to move away from family, showcasing the dynamics of their relationship.

Stars: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Genre: Drama

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: December 2

