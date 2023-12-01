This weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.
Chittha
Plot: The film delves into the life of Eeswaran and his 8-year-old niece. Eeswaran develops a deep bond with the girl, raising her as his own daughter, showcasing the nuances of their relationship.
Stars: Siddharth
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: November 28
Family Switch
Plot: 'Family Switch' revolves around the Walker family. Jess and Bill Walker face challenges with their teenage children, leading to a humorous twist where parents and kids switch bodies due to a cosmic event.
Stars: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms
Genre: Family, Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 30
Mission Raniganj
Plot: Based on the real-life Raniganj Coalfields collapse, this film follows Jaswant Singh Gill's heroic rescue of 65 miners. It showcases the determination and challenges faced during one of history's most successful coal mine rescues.
Stars: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Kumud Mishra
Genre: Biographical Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 1
Dhootha
Plot: In this supernatural thriller, Naga Chaitanya plays an investigative journalist unravelling mysteries linked to newspapers predicting tragedies. His journey leads him through a series of enigmatic events.
Stars: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar
Genre: Supernatural, Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 1
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Plot: In this final instalment, Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, embarks on a grand adventure led by his goddaughter. This marks Ford's last appearance as the iconic archaeologist.
Stars: Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Genre: Adventure
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: December 1
Sweet Home Season 2
Plot: Returning for its second season, this South Korean show explores a dystopian world where human desires turn into terrifying entities. The survivors from Green Home face new challenges in hazardous landscapes.
Stars: Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si and Park Gyu Young
Genre: Thriller, Dystopian
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 1
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Plot: This film follows a couple's struggle to buy a house using a government programme. They pretend to seek divorce to move away from family, showcasing the dynamics of their relationship.
Stars: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Genre: Drama
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: December 2
