This weekend offers a number of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.
Plot: An adoption story worsens due to media interference, resulting in emotional agony and legal ramifications, ultimately building a suspenseful courtroom finale.
Stars: Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mullai Arasi
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Vikram Rathod and his son Azad take on the system majorly manipulated by an arms dealer.
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
Koffee With Karan Season 8
Plot: The second episode stars Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby, both having a ball at this moment in their individual careers.
Stars: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Johar.
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Stars: Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Sushmita Sen’s family drama returns and picks up from where it left off two years back. But, this time, Aarya wants to rule.
Stars: Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar and Ila Arun.
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: A gripping tale of a young female detective plunged into a perplexing world. The series unfolds the mystery behind a hit-and-run in Kolkata.
Stars: Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Vinay Pathak.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2
Plot: The gripping saga returns, highlighting Abdul Karim Telgi's ₹30,000-crore stamp fraud from the early 2000s.
Plot: The narrative centres on Jung Da-Eun, a talented nurse in the psychiatry department and her interactions with her patients.
Stars: Park Bo-young, Jang Dong-yoon, Yeon Woo-jin and Lee Jung-eun.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.