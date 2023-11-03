Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  OTT releases this week: From Jawan to Aarya Season 3; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: From Jawan to Aarya Season 3; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series including Jawan, Aarya Season 3 and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2 are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar.

OTT releases this week include Daily Dose of Sunshine, Jawan, Aarya Season 3 and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2.

This weekend offers a number of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.

Are You Ok Baby?

Plot: An adoption story worsens due to media interference, resulting in emotional agony and legal ramifications, ultimately building a suspenseful courtroom finale.

Stars: Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mullai Arasi

Genre: Crime, Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 31

Jawan

Plot: Vikram Rathod and his son Azad take on the system majorly manipulated by an arms dealer.

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Genre: Action, Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 2

Koffee With Karan Season 8

Plot: The second episode stars Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby, both having a ball at this moment in their individual careers.

Stars: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Johar.

Genre: Talk Show

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 2

Raththam

Plot: Not provided.

Stars: Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan.

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 3

Aarya Season 3

Plot: Sushmita Sen’s family drama returns and picks up from where it left off two years back. But, this time, Aarya wants to rule.

Stars: Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar and Ila Arun.

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 3

P.I. Meena

Plot: A gripping tale of a young female detective plunged into a perplexing world. The series unfolds the mystery behind a hit-and-run in Kolkata.

Stars: Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Vinay Pathak.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 3

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2

Plot: The gripping saga returns, highlighting Abdul Karim Telgi's 30,000-crore stamp fraud from the early 2000s.

Stars: Gagan Dev Riar

Genre: Crime, Drama

Platform: Sony Liv

Release Date: November 3

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Plot: The narrative centres on Jung Da-Eun, a talented nurse in the psychiatry department and her interactions with her patients.

Stars: Park Bo-young, Jang Dong-yoon, Yeon Woo-jin and Lee Jung-eun.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Platform: Sony Liv

Release Date: November 3

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST
