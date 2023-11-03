OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series including Jawan, Aarya Season 3 and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2 are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar.

Are You Ok Baby?

Stars: Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mullai Arasi

Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Date: October 31

Jawan

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Date: November 2

Koffee With Karan Season 8

Stars: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Johar.

Genre: Talk Show

Release Date: November 2

Raththam

Stars: Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan.

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Date: November 3

Aarya Season 3

Stars: Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar and Ila Arun.

Genre: Drama

Release Date: November 3

P.I. Meena

Stars: Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Vinay Pathak.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Date: November 3

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2

Stars: Gagan Dev Riar

Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Date: November 3

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Stars: Park Bo-young, Jang Dong-yoon, Yeon Woo-jin and Lee Jung-eun.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Date: November 3

