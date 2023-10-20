Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  OTT releases this week: From Kaala Paani to King Of Kotha; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: From Kaala Paani to King Of Kotha; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

This week, a variety of films and web series are available to watch on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look.

OTT releases this week: Let's have a look at what you can watch over the weekend

A number of movies and web series are available to watch this week on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.

Mansion 24

The plot revolves around an investigative journalist named, who is looking for her missing father.

Stars: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Bindhu Madhavi, Avika Gor

Genre: Horror

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 17

Kaala Paani

A desperate struggle for survival collides with a race to find a cure when an unknown illness strikes the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,

Stars: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sukant Goel

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 18

Permanent Roommates Season 3

Tanya feels trapped in Mikesh's perfect existence. She believes that the reason she can't be completely happy is because she is stuck in her work. India’s favourite romantic web series returns after seven years.

Stars: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 18

Neon

An ambitious reggaeton star and his best pals overcome obstacles and reality checks on their way to Miami.

Stars: Guest appearances by Brray, LYANO, Ken-Y, Villano Antillano, Jon Z, Jota Rosa, Jowell, Daddy Yankee

Genre: Musical, Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 19

Elite Season 7

A confrontation between three working-class teenagers and wealthy students at an exclusive private school in Spain results in murder.

Stars: Omar Ayuso

Genre: Coming-of-age, Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 20

Haami 2

Parents send an 8-year-old arithmetic genius to a reality programme where he will compete against other kids.

Stars: Broto Banerjee, Tiyasha Pal

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date: October 20

The Other Zoey

Brilliant college student Zoey is motivated to question preconceived notions about dating and love. Her life quickly spirals out of control when an amnesiac thinks she's his girlfriend—who also happens to go by the name Zoey.

Stars: Drew Starkey, Josephine Langford, Archie Renaux

Genre: Rom-Com

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 20

Upload Season 3

After an unexpected death, a man has the freedom to select his own afterlife.

Stars: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo

Genre: Sci-Fi, Satire, Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 20

Kandasamys: The Baby

In this fourth Kandasamy movie, the in-laws travel to Mauritius to attend the birth of their granddaughter and cause hilarious mischief.

Stars: Mishqah Parthiephal, Mariam Bassa, Maeshni Naicker

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 20

Old Dads

Three best friends become dads later in life and find themselves up against millennial CEOs, preschool principals and anything produced after 1987.

Stars: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 20

Doona!

A star named Lee Doo-Na, after retiring early, settles into a shared residence with a student. The student's curiosity about Doo-Na's enigmatic life grows.

Stars: Bae Suzy

Genre: Romantic Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 20

King Of Kotha

Tony, Ravi's son, struggles to balance his yearning for a different life with his inherited history. Tony isn't drawn to the seedy underworld of crime, in contrast to his father. As an alternative, he falls in love with a wealthy woman.

Stars: Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna

Genre: Period, Gangster, Action, Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 20

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST
