OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series including Duranga Season 2, Koffee With Karan, Aspirants and Sister Death are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

This weekend offers a number of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Burning Betrayal The trailer is age-restricted. Watch it on YouTube.

Plot: in O lado bom de ser traída, Babi learns of a betrayal by her long-term spouse and decides to start on a new life adventure. On her way, she meets Judge Marco, and they begin to experience a story that is laced with sexual tension. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Giovanna Lancellotti, Leandro Lima

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 25

Duranga Season 2

Plot: Duranga is based on the Korean drama Flower of Evil. A Mumbai crime branch officer re-opens a horrific case that rocked a little coastal village near Mumbai. The co-conspirator could be her husband of 11 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami and Amit Sadh

Genre: Thriller

Platform: ZEE5 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 25

Koffee With Karan Season 8

Plot: Karan Johar’s star-studded talk show, mostly featuring Bollywood celebrities, makes a comeback. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Karan Johar

Genre: Talk Show

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 26

Aspirants Season 2

Plot: The show is about the past and present of three UPSC aspirants: Abhilash, Guri and SK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja

Genre: Coming-of-age

Platform: Amazon Prime Video {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 26

Sebastian Fitzek's Therapy

Plot: The series follows the fate of a psychiatrist who, years after his daughter goes missing, is still grieving the loss of his daughter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Stephan Kampwirth, Helena Zengel and Andrea Osvárt

Genre: Psychological thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 26

Sister Death

Plot: A novice with supernatural abilities arrives in a former convent that has been converted into a girls' school. The unusual incidents and unpleasant situations that plague her will lead her to untangle the secrets that surround and haunt the convent's inmates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Almudena Amor and Aria Bedmar

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 27

Transformers 7: Rise Of The Beasts

Plot: When a new threat capable of destroying the entire world appears, Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with the Maximals, a formidable faction of Transformers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Anthony Ramos, Liza Koshy and Pete Davidson

Genre: Sci-fi, Animation, Fantasy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 27

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Plot: After Black Widow and her father argue, he vanishes in unexplained circumstances. Desperate to recover her father, it is up to Black Widow to lead the Avengers to the Collector in order to save New York City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Laura Bailey, Steve Blum and Will Friedle

Genre: Sci-fi, Fantasy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 27

Pain Hustlers

Plot: A lady who is having a hard time raising her daughter accepts a job out of desperation after losing her job. She starts working at a struggling pharmaceutical company, but she has no idea that she has walked into a risky racketeering enterprise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Chris Evans, Emily Blunt and Andy Garcia

Genre: Crime, Drama

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 27

Castaway Diva

Plot: A wannabe singer returns to society 15 years after becoming stuck on a secluded island, doing everything it takes to realise her ambition of becoming a diva. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Eun-bin and Kim Hyo-jin

Genre: Rom-com

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: October 28

