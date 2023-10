A number of movies and web series (even one big reality show) will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look.

A Good Day To Be A Dog

High school teacher Han Hae Na is single, and she has a family secret. Han Hae Na's family has been cursed for generations as a result of an ancestor's fault. She turns into a dog when kissed.

Stars: Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 11, 2023

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

A rogue AI known as "the Entity" fights Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they struggle to keep it out of the wrong hands.

Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 11, 2023

Sultan of Delhi

This is the story of Arjun Bhatia's journey of ultimate power struggles, courage, treachery and greed.

Stars: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya

Genre: Period/Crime/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Everybody Loves Diamonds

It focuses on a group of petty Italian thieves who try to fool high-level security and steal diamonds valued at millions of euros.

Stars: Kim Rossi Stuart

Genre: Comedy-Heist

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 participants will include former journalist Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Manasvi Mamgai, as per media reports.

Stars: Salman Khan, Participants to be announced

Genre: Reality TV

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: October 15, 2023

Mark Antony

The plot revolves around a scientist’s discovery of a phone that allows its users to change history by making calls to the past once a day.

Stars: Vishal, S. J. Suryah

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Prema Vimanam

Two young children from a village go to great efforts to fulfill their goal of flying in an aeroplane one day.

Stars: Vennela Kishore, Sangeeth Shobhan

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Kasargold

Stolen gold from a car disappears after an accident involving Alby and his girlfriend Nancy.

Stars: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Malavika Sreenath

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 13, 2023

The Burial

This courtroom drama, which is based on a true staory, moves around a personal injury attorney who helped a funeral home owner sue a major funeral home firm.

Stars: Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett

Genre: Courtroom drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Goosebumps

Five high school students must work together after unleashing supernatural powers on their community.

Stars: Jack Black, R. L. Stine, Odeya Rush

Genre: Comedy Horror

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 13, 2023

