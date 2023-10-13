OTT releases this week: From Mission Impossible to Sultan of Delhi; movies, web series to watch over the weekend
A number of OTT releases have been lined up this week on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.
A number of movies and web series (even one big reality show) will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look.
High school teacher Han Hae Na is single, and she has a family secret. Han Hae Na's family has been cursed for generations as a result of an ancestor's fault. She turns into a dog when kissed.
Stars: Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 11, 2023
A rogue AI known as "the Entity" fights Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they struggle to keep it out of the wrong hands.
Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 11, 2023
This is the story of Arjun Bhatia's journey of ultimate power struggles, courage, treachery and greed.
Stars: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya
Genre: Period/Crime/Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 13, 2023
It focuses on a group of petty Italian thieves who try to fool high-level security and steal diamonds valued at millions of euros.
Stars: Kim Rossi Stuart
Genre: Comedy-Heist
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 participants will include former journalist Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Manasvi Mamgai, as per media reports.
Stars: Salman Khan, Participants to be announced
Genre: Reality TV
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: October 15, 2023
The plot revolves around a scientist’s discovery of a phone that allows its users to change history by making calls to the past once a day.
Stars: Vishal, S. J. Suryah
Genre: Action/Comedy
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Two young children from a village go to great efforts to fulfill their goal of flying in an aeroplane one day.
Stars: Vennela Kishore, Sangeeth Shobhan
Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Stolen gold from a car disappears after an accident involving Alby and his girlfriend Nancy.
Stars: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Malavika Sreenath
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 13, 2023
This courtroom drama, which is based on a true staory, moves around a personal injury attorney who helped a funeral home owner sue a major funeral home firm.
Stars: Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett
Genre: Courtroom drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Five high school students must work together after unleashing supernatural powers on their community.
Stars: Jack Black, R. L. Stine, Odeya Rush
Genre: Comedy Horror
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 13, 2023
