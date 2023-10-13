Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  OTT releases this week: From Mission Impossible to Sultan of Delhi; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: From Mission Impossible to Sultan of Delhi; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A number of OTT releases have been lined up this week on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

A number of movies and web series (even one big reality show) will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look.

A number of movies and web series (even one big reality show) will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look.

A Good Day To Be A Dog

High school teacher Han Hae Na is single, and she has a family secret. Han Hae Na's family has been cursed for generations as a result of an ancestor's fault. She turns into a dog when kissed.

Stars: Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 11, 2023

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

A rogue AI known as "the Entity" fights Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they struggle to keep it out of the wrong hands.

Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 11, 2023

Sultan of Delhi

This is the story of Arjun Bhatia's journey of ultimate power struggles, courage, treachery and greed.

Stars: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya

Genre: Period/Crime/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Everybody Loves Diamonds

It focuses on a group of petty Italian thieves who try to fool high-level security and steal diamonds valued at millions of euros.

Stars: Kim Rossi Stuart

Genre: Comedy-Heist

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 participants will include former journalist Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Manasvi Mamgai, as per media reports.

Stars: Salman Khan, Participants to be announced

Genre: Reality TV

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: October 15, 2023

Mark Antony

The plot revolves around a scientist’s discovery of a phone that allows its users to change history by making calls to the past once a day.

Stars: Vishal, S. J. Suryah

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Prema Vimanam

Two young children from a village go to great efforts to fulfill their goal of flying in an aeroplane one day.

Stars: Vennela Kishore, Sangeeth Shobhan

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Kasargold

Stolen gold from a car disappears after an accident involving Alby and his girlfriend Nancy.

Stars: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Malavika Sreenath

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 13, 2023

The Burial

This courtroom drama, which is based on a true staory, moves around a personal injury attorney who helped a funeral home owner sue a major funeral home firm.

Stars: Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett

Genre: Courtroom drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Goosebumps

Five high school students must work together after unleashing supernatural powers on their community.

Stars: Jack Black, R. L. Stine, Odeya Rush

Genre: Comedy Horror

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST
