A number of OTT releases have been lined up this week on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

A Good Day To Be A Dog High school teacher Han Hae Na is single, and she has a family secret. Han Hae Na's family has been cursed for generations as a result of an ancestor's fault. She turns into a dog when kissed.

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One A rogue AI known as "the Entity" fights Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they struggle to keep it out of the wrong hands.

Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sultan of Delhi This is the story of Arjun Bhatia's journey of ultimate power struggles, courage, treachery and greed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya

Genre: Period/Crime/Thriller

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Everybody Loves Diamonds It focuses on a group of petty Italian thieves who try to fool high-level security and steal diamonds valued at millions of euros.

Genre: Comedy-Heist

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bigg Boss 17 Bigg Boss 17 participants will include former journalist Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Manasvi Mamgai, as per media reports.

Stars: Salman Khan, Participants to be announced

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: October 15, 2023

Mark Antony The plot revolves around a scientist’s discovery of a phone that allows its users to change history by making calls to the past once a day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stars: Vishal, S. J. Suryah

Genre: Action/Comedy

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Prema Vimanam Two young children from a village go to great efforts to fulfill their goal of flying in an aeroplane one day.

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Platform: ZEE5

Kasargold Stolen gold from a car disappears after an accident involving Alby and his girlfriend Nancy.

Stars: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Malavika Sreenath

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Stars: Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett

Genre: Courtroom drama

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Goosebumps Five high school students must work together after unleashing supernatural powers on their community.

Genre: Comedy Horror

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

