While Tiger 3 OTT release was speculated to happen this week, media reports suggest that the Salman Khan movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video during the year-end. Nevertheless, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.

Japan

Plot: A legendary master thief steals a fortune in gems from a jewellery store, triggering an intense police chase.

Genre: Action/Comedy

Cast: Anu Emmanuel, Karthi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 11

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Plot: This is the story about the life and rule of Queen Elizabeth II. The final season includes the growing-up years of Prince William and Prince Harry after their mother Lady Diana’s death.

Genre: Historical/Biopic/Drama

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Ed McVey, Luther Ford

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 14

As the Crow Flies Season 2

Plot: Aslı, an ardent admirer of news anchor Lale Kıran, cleverly secures an internship at Lale's workplace, determined to succeed in the competitive media industry.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Asli Tuna, Lale Kiran

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 14

Reacher Season 2

Plot: Jack Reacher, transitioning from a military police investigator to civilian life, finds himself wrongfully accused of murder.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Thriller

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Kristin Kreuk

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 15

Falimy

Plot: Centering on a dysfunctional family, the film follows Anoop, eager to get married, and his reckless father through their comedic and dramatic journey.

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Cast: Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju Pillai

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: December 15

The Family Plan

Plot: Dan, a former elite government assassin, embarks on a spontaneous cross-country drive to Las Vegas with his family, evading adversaries from his past.

Genre: Action/Comedy

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Valkyrae

Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: December 15

Death’s Game

Plot: This South Korean psoriasis is based on a popular webtoon, blending thrilling and mysterious elements.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Seo In-guk, Park So-dam

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 15

The Freelancer: The Conclusion

Plot: The story follows Aliya's journey as she attempts to escape the challenging conditions in war-torn Syria, portraying her struggle and resilience.

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: December 15

ImMATURE: Season 3

Plot: Continuing the adventures and misadventures of teenage life, the series captures the essence of youth, friendship, and growing up.

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Cast: Omkar Kulkarni, Khushbu Baid, Chinmay Chandraunshuh

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 15

Yoh! Christmas

Plot: Thando has 24 days to find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas, following her deceptive claim to her family about being in a relationship. She is single, under 30 and under family pressure.

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Cast: Sivuyile Ngesi, Anthony Oseyemi,

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 15

