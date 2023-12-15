comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 11:47:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.55 1.93%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.8 0.3%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,564 4.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 444.85 2.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 457.15 -0.65%
Business News/ News / India/  OTT releases this week: From The Freelancer to Reacher; movies, web series to watch over the weekend
Back Back

OTT releases this week: From The Freelancer to Reacher; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Crown: Season 6 Part 2, Reacher Season 2, The Freelancer: The Conclusion and ImMATURE: Season 3 are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Apple TV+.

OTT releases this week: Check your binge options for the weekendPremium
OTT releases this week: Check your binge options for the weekend

While Tiger 3 OTT release was speculated to happen this week, media reports suggest that the Salman Khan movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video during the year-end. Nevertheless, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.

Japan

Plot: A legendary master thief steals a fortune in gems from a jewellery store, triggering an intense police chase.

Genre: Action/Comedy

Cast: Anu Emmanuel, Karthi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 11

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Plot: This is the story about the life and rule of Queen Elizabeth II. The final season includes the growing-up years of Prince William and Prince Harry after their mother Lady Diana’s death.

Genre: Historical/Biopic/Drama

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Ed McVey, Luther Ford

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 14

As the Crow Flies Season 2

Plot: Aslı, an ardent admirer of news anchor Lale Kıran, cleverly secures an internship at Lale's workplace, determined to succeed in the competitive media industry.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Asli Tuna, Lale Kiran

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 14

Reacher Season 2

Plot: Jack Reacher, transitioning from a military police investigator to civilian life, finds himself wrongfully accused of murder.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Thriller

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Kristin Kreuk

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 15

Falimy

Plot: Centering on a dysfunctional family, the film follows Anoop, eager to get married, and his reckless father through their comedic and dramatic journey.

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Cast: Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju Pillai

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: December 15

The Family Plan

Plot: Dan, a former elite government assassin, embarks on a spontaneous cross-country drive to Las Vegas with his family, evading adversaries from his past.

Genre: Action/Comedy

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Valkyrae

Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: December 15

Death’s Game

Plot: This South Korean psoriasis is based on a popular webtoon, blending thrilling and mysterious elements.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Seo In-guk, Park So-dam

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 15

The Freelancer: The Conclusion

Plot: The story follows Aliya's journey as she attempts to escape the challenging conditions in war-torn Syria, portraying her struggle and resilience.

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: December 15

ImMATURE: Season 3

Plot: Continuing the adventures and misadventures of teenage life, the series captures the essence of youth, friendship, and growing up.

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Cast: Omkar Kulkarni, Khushbu Baid, Chinmay Chandraunshuh

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 15

Yoh! Christmas

Plot: Thando has 24 days to find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas, following her deceptive claim to her family about being in a relationship. She is single, under 30 and under family pressure.

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Cast: Sivuyile Ngesi, Anthony Oseyemi,

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 15

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 11:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App