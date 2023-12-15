OTT releases this week: From The Freelancer to Reacher; movies, web series to watch over the weekend
OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Crown: Season 6 Part 2, Reacher Season 2, The Freelancer: The Conclusion and ImMATURE: Season 3 are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Apple TV+.
While Tiger 3 OTT release was speculated to happen this week, media reports suggest that the Salman Khan movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video during the year-end. Nevertheless, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.