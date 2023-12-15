While Tiger 3 OTT release was speculated to happen this week, media reports suggest that the Salman Khan movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video during the year-end. Nevertheless, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.
Japan
Plot: A legendary master thief steals a fortune in gems from a jewellery store, triggering an intense police chase.
Genre: Action/Comedy
Cast: Anu Emmanuel, Karthi
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 11
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
Plot: This is the story about the life and rule of Queen Elizabeth II. The final season includes the growing-up years of Prince William and Prince Harry after their mother Lady Diana’s death.
Genre: Historical/Biopic/Drama
Cast: Imelda Staunton, Ed McVey, Luther Ford
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 14
As the Crow Flies Season 2
Plot: Aslı, an ardent admirer of news anchor Lale Kıran, cleverly secures an internship at Lale's workplace, determined to succeed in the competitive media industry.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Asli Tuna, Lale Kiran
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 14
Reacher Season 2
Plot: Jack Reacher, transitioning from a military police investigator to civilian life, finds himself wrongfully accused of murder.
Genre: Action/Adventure/Thriller
Cast: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Kristin Kreuk
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 15
Falimy
Plot: Centering on a dysfunctional family, the film follows Anoop, eager to get married, and his reckless father through their comedic and dramatic journey.
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Cast: Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju Pillai
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: December 15
The Family Plan
Plot: Dan, a former elite government assassin, embarks on a spontaneous cross-country drive to Las Vegas with his family, evading adversaries from his past.
Genre: Action/Comedy
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Valkyrae
Platform: Apple TV+
Release Date: December 15
Death’s Game
Plot: This South Korean psoriasis is based on a popular webtoon, blending thrilling and mysterious elements.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Seo In-guk, Park So-dam
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 15
The Freelancer: The Conclusion
Plot: The story follows Aliya's journey as she attempts to escape the challenging conditions in war-torn Syria, portraying her struggle and resilience.
Genre: Action/Thriller
Cast: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: December 15
ImMATURE: Season 3
Plot: Continuing the adventures and misadventures of teenage life, the series captures the essence of youth, friendship, and growing up.
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Cast: Omkar Kulkarni, Khushbu Baid, Chinmay Chandraunshuh
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 15
Yoh! Christmas
Plot: Thando has 24 days to find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas, following her deceptive claim to her family about being in a relationship. She is single, under 30 and under family pressure.
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Cast: Sivuyile Ngesi, Anthony Oseyemi,
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 15
