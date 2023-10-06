There are a number of movies and series available this weekend. Let’s have a look at what is worth a watch.
There are four episodes in the Netflix series on David Beckham’s life and career. While the episodes are mostly chronological, the story does hop around to various stages in Beckham's life and career.
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
This American supernatural horror comedy film is directed by Justin Simien. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto are among the actors who appear in the movie.
Vishal Bhardwaj wrote, produced and directed this spy thriller movie. Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan served as the inspiration for the movie. Actors like Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi appear in it.
Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty
Mahesh Babu Pachigolla is the writer and director of this Telugu romance comedy film. The movie, which was produced by Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty feature in the movie, written and directed by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy.
George Kay is the creator of this French action-adventure mystery series. The show centres on the escapades of gentleman thief Assane Diop, who describes himself as today's Arsène Lupin.
Anil Sharma is the director and producer of the 2023 Hindi-language period action drama film Gadar 2. A sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2 (2001), the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, among others, reprise their roles as well-known personalities in Mumbai Diaries Season 2, which is set amid the Mumbai floods.
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
In the second season of the American television series, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Loki collaborates with Hunter B-15, Mobius M. Mobius and other TVA members to search the multiverse for Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes.
The American supernatural horror film is Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut. It is the fifth offering in the Insidious franchise and a sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013).
Amit Rai wrote and directed this Hindi comedy-drama movie about sex education in India. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar and Akshay Kumar. It is a spiritual sequel to OMG - Oh My God! (2012).
