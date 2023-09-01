Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend

2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week include movies and web series in the genres of romance, comedy and thriller.

OTT releases this week: Check what you can watch over the weekend

If you're a fan of OTT releases, you're in luck this week. A plethora of movies and shows are hitting various OTT platforms this week. Let's dive into what's new as we check OTT releases this week for movies and web series.

Choose Love

This is a Netflix interactive movie starring Laura Marano, Avan Jogia and Scott Michael Foster. For such movies, you can choose how the story will flow.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 31

Language: English

Genre: Rom-Com

DD Returns

This horror-comedy starring Santhanam, Surbhi and Fefsi Vijayan is about a haunted family, where a gang of thieves ends up in the house.

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: September 1

Language: Tamil

Genre: Horror Comedy

Disenchantment: The Final Season

The adult-targeted animated series is set in Dreamland, a medieval kingdom that's falling apart. The fifth instalment continues from September 1.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 1

Language: English

Genre: Fantasy

Friday Night Plan

In this coming-of-age comedy, Babil Khan, Medha Rana, and Juhi Chawla star as the main characters. The plot revolves around two squabbling brothers.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 1

Genre: Comedy

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Ajith, an aspiring filmmaker criticised for lacking story structure, finds himself blamed for his hostel warden's fake suicide note. A comedy of errors unfolds as students try to hide the body.

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: September 1

Language: Kannada

Genre: Comedy

Is She the Wolf?

Five men and five women seek love through dates and a project. Some women are "lying wolves" hiding true feelings.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 3

Language: English

Genre: Reality show

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5

This popular series stars Parth Samthan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant and Ayaz Khan. In the new season, the protagonist couple focuses on resolving their differences and internal conflicts to understand each other better.

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: September 2

Language: Hindi

Genre: Romance

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

In this documentary, Dan Buettner explores five distinct communities known for their residents' exceptionally long and fulfilling lives.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 30

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

Assuming her long-lost twin sister's identity, a competitive biker seeks to avenge the death and uncover the truth behind their separation.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 30

Language: Spanish

Genre: Drama

Mr. Right

Although he's never experienced love himself, Cheng Hao is a dentist who dedicates his leisure time to advising others on winning over their dream girl.

Platform: MX Player

Release Date: August 30

Language: Mandarin (Chinese)

Genre: Drama

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Born in Karnataka's Khanapur, Telgi orchestrates a complex scam across multiple Indian states, leaving the entire nation rattled.

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: September 1

Language: Hindi

Genre: Drama

The Freelancer

Ex-cop Avinash Kamath, now a mercenary, embarks on a perilous mission to rescue newlywed Aliya from war-ravaged Syria amid rising ISIS terror.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 1

Language: Hindi

Genre: Thriller

The Wheel of Time Season 2

Powerful sorceresses strive to shield Rand from the Dark One while grappling with his growing power and emerging insanity. Despite vanquishing the Dark One, evil persists as the Last Battle looms.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 1

Language: English

Genre: Action

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.