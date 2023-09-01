OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
OTT releases this week include movies and web series in the genres of romance, comedy and thriller.
OTT releases this week include movies and web series in the genres of romance, comedy and thriller.
If you're a fan of OTT releases, you're in luck this week. A plethora of movies and shows are hitting various OTT platforms this week. Let's dive into what's new as we check OTT releases this week for movies and web series.
This is a Netflix interactive movie starring Laura Marano, Avan Jogia and Scott Michael Foster. For such movies, you can choose how the story will flow.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 31
Language: English
Genre: Rom-Com
This horror-comedy starring Santhanam, Surbhi and Fefsi Vijayan is about a haunted family, where a gang of thieves ends up in the house.
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: September 1
Language: Tamil
Genre: Horror Comedy
The adult-targeted animated series is set in Dreamland, a medieval kingdom that's falling apart. The fifth instalment continues from September 1.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 1
Language: English
Genre: Fantasy
In this coming-of-age comedy, Babil Khan, Medha Rana, and Juhi Chawla star as the main characters. The plot revolves around two squabbling brothers.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 1
Genre: Comedy
Ajith, an aspiring filmmaker criticised for lacking story structure, finds himself blamed for his hostel warden's fake suicide note. A comedy of errors unfolds as students try to hide the body.
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: September 1
Language: Kannada
Genre: Comedy
Five men and five women seek love through dates and a project. Some women are "lying wolves" hiding true feelings.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 3
Language: English
Genre: Reality show
This popular series stars Parth Samthan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant and Ayaz Khan. In the new season, the protagonist couple focuses on resolving their differences and internal conflicts to understand each other better.
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: September 2
Language: Hindi
Genre: Romance
In this documentary, Dan Buettner explores five distinct communities known for their residents' exceptionally long and fulfilling lives.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 30
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Assuming her long-lost twin sister's identity, a competitive biker seeks to avenge the death and uncover the truth behind their separation.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 30
Language: Spanish
Genre: Drama
Although he's never experienced love himself, Cheng Hao is a dentist who dedicates his leisure time to advising others on winning over their dream girl.
Platform: MX Player
Release Date: August 30
Language: Mandarin (Chinese)
Genre: Drama
Born in Karnataka's Khanapur, Telgi orchestrates a complex scam across multiple Indian states, leaving the entire nation rattled.
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: September 1
Language: Hindi
Genre: Drama
Ex-cop Avinash Kamath, now a mercenary, embarks on a perilous mission to rescue newlywed Aliya from war-ravaged Syria amid rising ISIS terror.
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 1
Language: Hindi
Genre: Thriller
Powerful sorceresses strive to shield Rand from the Dark One while grappling with his growing power and emerging insanity. Despite vanquishing the Dark One, evil persists as the Last Battle looms.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 1
Language: English
Genre: Action