OTT releases this week include movies and web series in the genres of romance, comedy and thriller.

If you're a fan of OTT releases, you're in luck this week. A plethora of movies and shows are hitting various OTT platforms this week. Let's dive into what's new as we check OTT releases this week for movies and web series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Choose Love

This is a Netflix interactive movie starring Laura Marano, Avan Jogia and Scott Michael Foster. For such movies, you can choose how the story will flow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 31

Language: English {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Rom-Com

DD Returns

This horror-comedy starring Santhanam, Surbhi and Fefsi Vijayan is about a haunted family, where a gang of thieves ends up in the house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: September 1

Language: Tamil {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Horror Comedy

Disenchantment: The Final Season

The adult-targeted animated series is set in Dreamland, a medieval kingdom that's falling apart. The fifth instalment continues from September 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 1

Language: English {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Fantasy

Friday Night Plan

In this coming-of-age comedy, Babil Khan, Medha Rana, and Juhi Chawla star as the main characters. The plot revolves around two squabbling brothers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 1

Genre: Comedy {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Ajith, an aspiring filmmaker criticised for lacking story structure, finds himself blamed for his hostel warden's fake suicide note. A comedy of errors unfolds as students try to hide the body.

Platform: ZEE5 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: September 1

Language: Kannada

Genre: Comedy {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is She the Wolf?

Five men and five women seek love through dates and a project. Some women are "lying wolves" hiding true feelings.

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: September 3

Language: English

Genre: Reality show {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5

This popular series stars Parth Samthan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant and Ayaz Khan. In the new season, the protagonist couple focuses on resolving their differences and internal conflicts to understand each other better.

Platform: JioCinema {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: September 2

Language: Hindi

Genre: Romance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

In this documentary, Dan Buettner explores five distinct communities known for their residents' exceptionally long and fulfilling lives.

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: August 30

Language: English

Genre: Documentary {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins Assuming her long-lost twin sister's identity, a competitive biker seeks to avenge the death and uncover the truth behind their separation.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 30 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Language: Spanish

Genre: Drama

Mr. Right Although he's never experienced love himself, Cheng Hao is a dentist who dedicates his leisure time to advising others on winning over their dream girl. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: MX Player

Release Date: August 30

Language: Mandarin (Chinese) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Drama

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Born in Karnataka's Khanapur, Telgi orchestrates a complex scam across multiple Indian states, leaving the entire nation rattled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: September 1

Language: Hindi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Drama

The Freelancer

Ex-cop Avinash Kamath, now a mercenary, embarks on a perilous mission to rescue newlywed Aliya from war-ravaged Syria amid rising ISIS terror. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 1

Language: Hindi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Thriller

The Wheel of Time Season 2

Powerful sorceresses strive to shield Rand from the Dark One while grappling with his growing power and emerging insanity. Despite vanquishing the Dark One, evil persists as the Last Battle looms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 1

Language: English {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}